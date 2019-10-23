To the relief of Johns Islands residents critical of so-called "fill and build" development — the practice of adding new soil to raise a property's elevation and reduce its likelihood of flooding — Charleston City Council is moving to limit the practice.

City Council members gave initial approval to such an ordinance Tuesday but acknowledged it will need revision before final approval.

Council members also agreed the revisions should consider the different ecological areas within the city. For example, they want to ensure that the ordinance accounts for different soils and drainage considerations on Johns Island and West Ashley.

For Johns Island residents whose homes have experienced flooding after a new subdivision was built nearby, Tuesday's vote was an important first step. Resident Rich Thomas said he and others involved in the Lowcountry Flooded States of America, a local advocacy group, have been pushing for new limitations and called council's action "great progress."

Franny Henty, a real estate agent, feels better that the city is addressing the "fill and build" practice.

"I feel more confident selling real estate when (City Council) is protecting our quality of life," Henty said.

The proposed ordinance drew support from the Coastal Conservation League and the Preservation Society, but it drew criticism from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

Josh Dix of the association described the proposed ordinance as "misguided at best." He also said it wasn't in the spirit of the city's recent Dutch Dialogues flooding discussion and is "an insult to those involved in that process."

Two weeks ago, City Councilman Harry Griffin called for banning "fill and build" development. He wanted city leaders to enact some of the recommendations listed in the Dutch Dialogues report and asked the city's lawyers to craft an ordinance to ban the practice outright.

The proposal's current language would ban developers from adding more soil on a property than it currently has. It also would require developers to keep soils at a certain consistency so they promote proper drainage.

Earlier this week, the proposed ordinance narrowly passed through the City Council's Committee on Public Works.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, one of the dissenting voters Monday, voted in favor on Tuesday. He said he wanted the wording changed so that the ban would offer the same limitations the city currently has in the Church Creek Basin. Those limits are stricter and require developers to remove 1.25 cubic yards of soil for every yard they bring to a site.

The ordinance also comes as City Council awaits the results of a revised city stormwater manual, which also is expected to restrict "fill and build" development practices. Matt Fountain, director of Stormwater Management, said the manual updates are designed to lessen negative impacts of fill by considering volume-based requirements.