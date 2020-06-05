You are the owner of this article.
Charleston City Council meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, will be briefed on Friday's curfew

Demonstrators march through downtown Charleston as protests continue in reaction to the death of Minnesota man, George Floyd, and America's history of racial inequality on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Charleston City Council will be briefed about Friday night's curfew compliance during a meeting on Saturday morning.

A teleconference meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.  Council members expect to discuss whether Mayor John Tecklenburg will impose a curfew on Saturday night. 

A curfew was in place Friday night on the peninsula only. The curfew starts at 9 p.m. and will end Saturday at 6 a.m. 

Friday marked the seventh day of protests in the city. After a riot broke out Saturday night, the city and county set a curfew for three days in a row. 

Protests during the week were peaceful and scattered across the peninsula. Some took place in North Charleston and Summerville as well.

To listen to Saturday morning's meeting, call 1-929-205-6099 and use access code 530 098 477.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the City's YouTube channel

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

