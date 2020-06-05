Charleston City Council meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, will be briefed on Friday's curfew

Charleston City Council will be briefed about Friday night's curfew compliance during a meeting on Saturday morning.
A teleconference meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Council members expect to discuss whether Mayor John Tecklenburg will impose a curfew on Saturday night.
A curfew was in place Friday night on the peninsula only. The curfew starts at 9 p.m. and will end Saturday at 6 a.m.
Friday marked the seventh day of protests in the city. After a riot broke out Saturday night, the city and county set a curfew for three days in a row.
Protests during the week were peaceful and scattered across the peninsula. Some took place in North Charleston and Summerville as well.
To listen to Saturday morning's meeting, call 1-929-205-6099 and use access code 530 098 477.
The meeting will also be streamed live on the City's YouTube channel.