A Charleston City Council member wants the city's regulations on 5G cell tower development to include a no-install zone around school buildings, neighborhoods and day care facilities.

Councilwoman Carol Jackson wants the city's attorneys to look into ways the nearly year-old ordinance on cellphone tower development can be strengthened.

"The potential of public health hazards is increasingly being studied by the science community," Jackson said ahead of Tuesday's council meeting, where she plans to bring the matter up.

"Right now, the city's ordinance protects the historic district. If we add a few more protective statements, it'll include neighborhoods and also school properties and day care sites," she said.

A new rule from the Federal Communications Commission gives internet providers broad access to municipal sidewalks and utility poles, but local governments are trying to limit those placements.

Last year's city ordinance and guidelines established the size of equipment that can be used in Charleston, including what towers would have to look like, the distance between poles and what happens when the equipment is no longer being used.

Each applicant is also required to produce a certificate that indicates it is emitting radio waves in compliance with levels set by the federal government.

In the past month, concerned parents have asked Charleston and Mount Pleasant officials to change zoning so that cellphone towers, specifically the controversial 5G cell towers and small cells, not be built or emit radio frequencies near children.

One expressed fear is that those radio frequencies could harm their development.

Debbie Reese, a concerned Mount Pleasant mother, was relieved to hear Charleston City Council will begin discussing the issue.

"We absolutely have to do that," she said. "We trust our telecommunications to do the right things, but 5G is a totally different animal. ... We need to stop everything and look at it as a health concern."

Some area parents pointed to the cancer cluster in Ripon, Calif., as a reason to be wary of cellphone towers near schools. The telecommunications company Sprint ultimately shut down the tower and an investigation continues into whether the cell tower or a Nestle decaffeination plant that should be the focus.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said there are no cell towers built on school campuses currently, but the school board did approve a contract with Virginia-based Milestone Communications to do a feasibility study on placing one at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant.

Len Forkas, president of Milestone Communications Inc. said his company was approached by AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile to relocate a cell tower currently on top of a water tank in Mount Pleasant. Forkas said his company identified the middle school as a possible site, did a walk-through with school administration and had planned a town hall meeting with city residents, which was later cancelled.

The meeting has not been rescheduled.