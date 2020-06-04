You are the owner of this article.
Charleston City Council holding emergency meeting at 6:30 p.m.

  • Updated
Black Lives Matter protesters rally at Brittlebank Park in Charleston, S.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The protesters were voicing outrage at the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff

Charleston City Council will be briefed on public safety conditions in the city during an emergency meeting Thursday night. 

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. 

To listen into the meeting, call 1-929-205-6099 and use access code 530 098 477. 

The meeting is also streamed live on the City's YouTube channel, City of Charleston SC. The live video will start playing when the meeting begins. 

Thursday's meeting marks the sixth day protesters have assembled in the city calling for racial justice, stemming from the death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

