Charleston City Council holding emergency meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Charleston City Council will be briefed on public safety conditions in the city during an emergency meeting Thursday night.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
To listen into the meeting, call 1-929-205-6099 and use access code 530 098 477.
The meeting is also streamed live on the City's YouTube channel, City of Charleston SC. The live video will start playing when the meeting begins.
Thursday's meeting marks the sixth day protesters have assembled in the city calling for racial justice, stemming from the death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.
