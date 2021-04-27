Charleston City Council decides to keep November election, redraw voting districts later

The full results from the 2020 census may be delayed but that doesn't mean the city of Charleston's upcoming elections will be, too.
Charleston's elected leaders voted April 27 to move forward with their local elections in early November, even if that means candidates for six City Council seats run for office using the old voting districts that were created in 2010.
Under normal circumstances, city officials would have redrawn Charleston's voting maps this spring in order to account for the thousands of new residents that moved to the Holy City over the past decade.
But this year is anything but normal.
The population data that state and local governments rely on to reshape their voting districts has been delayed at the federal level. The U.S. Census Bureau announced in February that it might not release that data until late September.
That may not cause problems for the state Legislature and the county councils in South Carolina, which will also need reconfigure some of their voting districts before the next election cycle in 2022. But it is causing huge headaches for cities like Charleston, which hold off-year elections and separate their council seats into single-member districts.
The census delays presented the Charleston City Council with the difficult choice this week of either putting off the upcoming election until next year, or moving forward with the council races set for Nov. 3 using the outdated voting districts.
Several Charleston council members recognized during the meeting how important the redistricting process is, especially with the city's rapidly growing population. But they made it clear that they were unwilling to push the upcoming election into next year when voters in South Carolina will also be asked to cast ballots for state and federal lawmakers.
Isaac Cramer, the executive director of the Charleston County Board of Elections, explained during the meeting that delaying the election until next year could cause problems for voters and may limit the number of ballots that are cast in the council races.
"We always want to minimize voter confusion and maximize voter participation," said Cramer, who has worked for the county elections board for seven years.
The council members agreed.
"I fully support an election in November," said Councilman Peter Shahid, who represents part of West Ashley. "That's fair to the six council members who are up for reelection, and it's fair for the people who are going to file for those seats as well. We just need to get it done."
There was a significant divide on council, however, about what to do after the November elections take place.
Once Charleston's voting maps are reset, there is a significant likelihood that some members of City Council may no longer live in the districts they were elected to represent. They could effectively be drawn out of office.
If that happens, the council will need to decide how to fill those vacated seats.
Mike Seekings, who represents the lower half of the Charleston peninsula, recommended that a special election be held in those cases.
"This is not something we created ourselves," Seekings said. "This is something that was thrown at us."
Mayor John Tecklenburg and Shahid opposed that plan, arguing it was too early to make those decisions. They suggested the city's election plans could change for all of the districts once the maps are officially reset.