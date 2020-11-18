Charleston City Council continues budget talks, expected to vote on reducing property tax relief Tuesday

Members of Charleston City Council continued discussion on the 2021 budget Wednesday evening — one that pits raising taxes and reducing property tax relief against cutting city employees, and at least one council member said she opposes the tax hike.

City Council must decide how to make up for an estimated $18 million revenue shortfall.

Under the proposal, a $300,000 home that is owner-occupied in Charleston County, would see an approximate $81 increase in taxes for the year. The same home in Berkeley County would see an approximate $58 increase.

Normally, city taxpayers receive a rebate on their property tax bills through Local Option Sales Tax money, but City Council is considering withholding some to balance the budget. Local Option Sales Tax, or LOST money, usually softens the blow of city taxes.

Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, representing Daniel Island and a slice of downtown, described the proposed tax increase as "kicking people when they’re down" and wanted the council to consider cutting back on certain expenses for a year or two.

"This will hurt our small businesses, it’ll hurt people who rent, it’ll hurt property owners, it’ll hurt people across the board," Delcioppo said. "And I also don’t believe in waiting on a handout, this speculation of when the feds come through if they — we can’t rely upon that. … Coming and telling someone we’re increasing your taxes in the midst of all this is adding salt to a wound."

Under the proposal, the city tax rate would increase from 74.3 mills to 77.3 mills and, instead of passing along 100 percent of the LOST funding to taxpayers, the city would keep half of it, meaning higher tax bills. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in taxable property value.

That would still leave an approximate $5.3 million deficit to fill, which Chief Finance Officer Amy Wharton proposed using the city’s fund balance to make up. That would mean that no city employees would receive a pay reduction.

Earlier this year, all city department heads submitted budget requests for next year, which totaled about $9.9 million over the 2020 budget, Wharton said. Department heads were then asked to cut their current budgets by 10 percent, and made $1.78 million in cuts.

The city’s Budget Finance and Revenue Collection Department found another $4.4 million in cuts, but decided to include about $3 million for "high priority" items like funding for new body-worn cameras for the police department.

Councilman Jason Sakran, representing some resident on the west side of the peninsula and some residents in West Ashley along the Ashley River, requested copies of department-level budget requests to see what requests were made.

Another option to make up the revenue deficit, would mean cuts equivalent to laying off 40 police officers, 31 firefighters, 23 recreation department employees and 13 sanitation and streets workers, in addition to "equally deep personnel cuts across the rest of city government," city officials said.

The city has not received any coronavirus-related relief funding. If that funding becomes available, several Council members said they would change the tax rate back to its earlier proposal.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding package that would have granted $38 million in relief funds for Charleston this year and $18 million next year.

Another budget workshop will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. before City Council meets as the Ways and Means Committee and a full council meeting in the early evening. During the regular meeting at 5 p.m., council will consider reducing property tax relief for taxpayers. All of those meetings will be held virtually and streamed on the City's YouTube channel.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Dec. 1, the same night City Council will consider giving the budget a first reading approval. Two subsequent readings are required before the budget can go into effect.