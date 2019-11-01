Charleston City Council candidate Angela Black Drake has resolved her outstanding federal tax liens.

Though filings earlier this month estimated Drake owing nearly $1 million, she wrote a check Thursday afternoon for $153,411 to settle the matter.

Drake said the nearly $1 million she was estimated as owing was "over-inflated" and based on prior years incomes and was not a true reflection of the money she owed. She said she did not negotiate with the IRS and pay a lower amount.

Clerks at the Charleston County Register of Deeds verified the office received certificates of release of the tax liens just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Drake owed money for unpaid federal income taxes for a small business she operates. She is a real estate agent on Daniel Island.

She is running against Marie Delcioppo for the council seat to represent residents on Daniel Island and in part of downtown Charleston.

"I am fortunate to have the resources and opportunity to immediately address this unfortunate situation," Drake said in a press release. "Moments like this define us, reveal true character and shows how someone handles adverse situations. It happened, I own it, it is now behind me."

The election is Tuesday.

The candidates up for election in the mayoral race are incumbent John Tecklenburg, City Councilman Mike Seekings, City Councilman Gary White, former City Councilman Maurice Washington, nonprofit leader Renee Orth and West Ashley resident Sheri Irwin.

The candidates up for election in the City Council race are Delcioppo and Drake in District 1; incumbent James Lewis, Jason Sakran, Jason Taylor and Luqman Rasheed in District 3; Karl Brady and incumbent Marvin Wagner in District 5; Christian King and incumbent Keith Waring in District 7; Brett Barry, Leah Whatley and incumbent Peter Shahid in District 9; and Ross Appel and incumbent Bill Moody in District 11.

If no one gets more than 50 percent in any of the races, the top two candidates will face off in a Nov. 19 runoff.