Charleston City Council approves one of two regulations aimed at flooding and development

Regulations addressing the rising sea level and development will go into effect in July now that the Charleston City Council approved updates to its stormwater manual.
On Tuesday night, the council approved changes to the stormwater manual but, after a few attempts, the council failed to approve a regulation mandating new height requirements for new construction, called freeboard.
The stormwater manual is a set of requirements for developers to meet before and during construction. It outlines what developers need to do to receive certain design and inspection approvals specific to stormwater retention and release. Those updates passed 11-1, with Councilman William Dudley Gregory absent and Councilman Harry Griffin, representing some residents in West Ashley, voting against the new manual.
Griffin, who in October proposed a law banning the practice of fill and build citywide, didn't feel the new regulations strongly addressed the issue. He said the city "had a chance to attack fill and build head on but didn't."
Fill and build is a practice of bringing in dirt, commonly packable sandy soil, from outside a site being developed and building a home or building on top of that in order to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements. Residents in West Ashley, James Island and Johns Island have blamed new flooding on that practice.
City Stormwater Director Matthew Fountain said Tuesday night the new updates do not "ban fill but places limitations on fill."
Fountain has said the manual is meant to target the effects of those practices, such as establishing new slope requirements, requiring buffers for water runoff between properties and establishing certain soil conditions.
The new manual will go into effect on July 1. Any application submitted after July 1 will be required to adhere to those regulations. Before then, Fountain said, there will be four public meetings and bulletins — or requirements for developers and engineers — will be posted on the city's website.
The council also took up the issue of raising it's freeboard requirement, but that failed after several attempts to put off and recall the vote.
If a Charleston homeowner in a flood-prone area suffers damage that costs more than half the value of the home — from flooding, fire or something else — the owner must elevate the home 1 foot above FEMA standards when rebuilding. Depending on the location, FEMA’s minimum level could be as much as 15 feet above sea level.
The freeboard requirement was hotly contested leading up to last year's city election and was ultimately put on hold. The proposal was to increase the freeboard rule from 1 foot to 2 feet.
Mayor John Tecklenburg brought an altered proposal to the council Tuesday night because of the anticipated vote on the stormwater manual. The altered proposal would have required new construction to be built 2 feet above FEMA standards and keep current residential homes that may see substantial damage to the 1 foot requirement.
Councilwoman Carol Jackson requested the regulations be voted on in two weeks, but that failed to receive enough consensus, forcing a vote.
Since the vote failed, the City Council has two options: one of the council members who voted against the freeboard requirement can ask to renew the vote in two weeks or the council can start the process over and require three readings of a new proposed freeboard regulation.
During the meeting, Tecklenburg said Charleston is the only municipality in the area to not have a 2-foot buffer over the freeboard rule, which is the case for Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and Charleston County.
Tecklenburg, after the meeting, said he feels strongly that the measure will pass when it comes up either renewed at the next meeting or by starting the process over.