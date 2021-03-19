Charleston chose startup company for trash pickup. Now there are allegations of favoritism.

A dispute over the trash service in part of Charleston has caused a stink and led to allegations of city leaders intentionally "steering" a public contract toward a startup company.

The issue stems from the city's efforts to hire a private contractor to pick up garbage from roughly 11,000 homes and businesses located on Johns Island and outer West Ashley.

The city opened a bidding process last year to find a company capable of transporting more than 17,000 tons of trash and yard waste out of those areas every year.

Documents reviewed by The Post and Courier show that Carolina Waste and Recycling, which has provided that service since 2014, submitted the lowest bid in an effort to retain its business with the city.

But after reviewing the offers on two separate occasions, city officials chose to hire a company that was founded six days after the waste contract was first advertised.

That company, Trident Waste and Recycling, was officially formed on Sept. 9, and it immediately applied to take over the trash-hauling services for the city.

Trident's founder, Scott Fennell, is no stranger to the garbage business in South Carolina. Fennell and his father previously created and sold two other waste and recycling businesses in the past. That includes the predecessor to Carolina Waste, which he offloaded in 2015.

With the creation of Trident, Fennell is now poised to elbow his way back into the local market and recapture one of the public contracts he previously controlled.

Fennell informed city officials in his bid that Trident will need to purchase new garbage trucks and hire drivers before it can actually provide the services it promised for Johns Island and West Ashley.

Even so, two special committees, which were made up of City Council members and several city staffers, argued that Trident was a better choice when they scored each company on "experience," "equipment," "history" and "stability."

Several members of the initial selection committee also gave Trident a better score on pricing, even though the company plans to charge $371,000 more per year than what Carolina Waste offered. The same thing happened with another company that also beat Trident on price.

That process is what led Carolina Waste to file two complaints in an attempt to stop Trident from taking over the garbage routes in June.

'Irreparably tainted'

It's not uncommon for companies to file protests when they don't win public contracts. But Carolina Waste, which is a subsidiary of one of the largest publicly traded garbage businesses in the country, has been extremely aggressive in pushing back against the decision to award the contract to Trident.

Carolina Waste's attorneys said the entire bidding process was "irreparably tainted," and they argued city officials had a "preconceived bias in favor of Trident."

The city's decision to select a new company and pay thousands of dollar more per year struck Carolina Waste as odd. Trident was the third-lowest bidder based on price.

“There is no plausible explanation for the city’s scoring except that the evaluation and selection committee wanted to steer this contract to Trident," Jennifer Thiem, an attorney representing Carolina Waste, wrote in one of the protest letters.

Jack O'Toole, spokesman for the city of Charleston, said the procurement process was "carefully observed" and the "most qualified company was selected."

The city also pointed out that Carolina Waste's offer was ranked fourth out of five when the selection committee considered all of the other criteria for the bids. That means the company would not have won even if Trident wasn't involved.

Hunter Kerrison, a spokeswoman for Trident, said the startup company is more than capable of fulfilling the trash-hauling services for the city. She also noted that Fennell and the other people who run Trident are very experienced with the trash service on Johns Island and in West Ashley, since many of them previously worked for Carolina Waste.

Trident may not have the garbage trucks needed to do the job yet, but the company intends to spend up to $2.6 million to buy new, state-of-the-art vehicles, complete with cameras and GPS locators.

"We are excited to add nine factory-new service vehicles offering the latest in safety and technology to the City of Charleston," Fennell said in a prepared statement. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with the City in the large growth areas of West Ashley and John’s Island."

'A horrible headache'

Carolina Waste is not done fighting, however. Its attorneys warned that the company was still weighing whether to file a lawsuit challenging the decision to hire Trident.

Mark Pergolese, the district manager for Carolina Waste, told The Post and Courier that the company is "considering all options."

In an effort to prove its case, the company also requested documents and emails from the city, and it's using those records to advance its allegations that several council members decided in advance that Carolina Waste should not win the contract.

The company specifically cited emails from Councilmen Kevin Shealy and Karl Brady, who were both on the original selection committee that met last year.

In those emails, the council members were managing complaints from constituents who had problems with their trash pickup, and the councilmen mentioned to city staff that they were concerned about extending the contract with Carolina Waste.

"Can you tell me when Carolina Waste's contract expires? I want to make sure we do not renew with them," Shealy said. "They have been horrible and a headache for me since I was sworn in."

"I'm hoping that putting this out to bid and getting a new contractor will solve some of the issues," Brady told city staff at another point.

Shealy and Brady both pointed out that they weren't on the final selection committee that ultimately hired Trident this year, and they emphasized that past service problems with Carolina Waste should be an important factor in the city's decision to hire a new contractor.

Public records show the city received nearly 6,000 complaints between early 2017 and the end of 2020 about the company's work.

Shealy and Brady said they personally fielded many of the same complaints from their neighbors and constituents in West Ashley and Johns Island about trash not being picked up or the garbage cans being returned half full.

"There were constant and continual complaints from people serviced by Carolina Waste," Shealy said.

The city, the councilmen pointed out, was also not required to award the contract based solely on which company was the lowest bidder.

Shealy likes the fact that Trident is a locally-owned business, and he's hopeful the company will improve the trash pickup in the area moving forward.

"I thought that was the type of service the residents of West Ashley deserved," Shealy said.