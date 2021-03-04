Charleston chef and activist bring awareness to issues homeless people face daily

A Charleston chef and a longtime activist have teamed up to try and illustrate, and perhaps remedy, the foremost issues facing the area's homeless community.

Chef Dwayne Pierce, chief executive officer of Juicy Steaks USA, has been serving meals to homeless individuals for years. Now, he's trying to tell their story. He's started a video series uploaded to YouTube on a channel called "Feed Tha Soul," in which he interviews people affected by homelessness, living out in the open in Charleston's streets and in surrounding woods.

Coach Tony Lewis founded Motivate to Educate a few years ago. It is an organization dedicated to addressing community needs. He and another leader of the group, Melissa Milby, hope that, like Pierce, they can bring awareness to the problems experienced by the homeless and try to bring them more resources.

"With the pandemic, a lot more families are one paycheck away from being on the streets," Milby said.

For Pierce, homelessness is a crisis akin to a battlefield. Many people affected by homelessness have untreated mental illnesses, he said, and there's also a racial disparity. Black residents make up 27 percent of South Carolina, but 58 percent of the homeless community, according to the 2020 South Carolina State of Homelessness Report.

It's important not to treat homelessness as a taboo, Pierce said. When he was younger, he spent three weeks living in his car in Florida.

Pierce, Milby and Lewis feel that the resources are available, but perhaps aren't being used as effectively as they could be.

Lewis said he sometimes has trouble sleeping at night, thinking about people living without a shelter, unsure what their next meal will be.

"People being homeless, that's Charleston," Pierce said. "People just sort of walk past it and decide to look away."

He said the Charleston area needs more shelters, especially warming shelters, and other places where homeless individuals can accomplish hygiene needs. Treatment for mental illness is also paramount.

In one of his videos, Pierce interviewed a longtime friend who has been homeless for 55 years, nearly his whole life. Pierce showed the encampment the man had set up in the woods.

But two weeks after that video was recorded, the man's encampment had been burned down. He's safe, Pierce said, though he didn't know what happened.

In his other video, Pierce talked to people living outside a Department of Social Services building in North Charleston. Some had been there for months or years.

"We stick together. We help each other out," one man told him.

A man and a woman sleeping outside the building said they had been there for six months. "They don't care about the homeless," the woman said, criticizing local government's lack of response to the crisis. North Charleston doesn't have a homeless shelter they can use.

The man showed the golf club he keeps with them for protection against harm and robbery.

"You don't live a normal life," Pierce can be heard saying on the video.

"There's nothing normal about being homeless," the woman answered him.

Pierce said he'll soon be taking four of the men he interviewed to get business suits, and he's secured them each a job.

Now, he's thinking much bigger.

Pierce hopes to put out a call for abandoned property that can be fixed up. He envisions a 90-day challenge: give someone a chance to live in the property, help them get a job and work for 90 days drug-free. Then, hopefully, that person will be back on his or her feet again.

"This is just not how America should be. We should do better," Pierce said of the challenges facing the homeless community.