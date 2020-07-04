Charleston celebrates July Fourth with Declaration reading, hoping for more perfect union

With the nation focused on stemming the pandemic and police brutality, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley said the eighth annual reading of the Declaration of Independence was an appropriate reminder that the work of perfecting the nation is difficult and ongoing.

Since 2013, the Washington Light Infantry has celebrated July Fourth with a reenactment of the first public reading of the document in the Palmetto state, with a crew of local leaders taking turns reading the declaration.

After ratifying the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, leaders printed hundreds of copies to be read aloud in each of the newly recognized states. A courier carried a bundle of documents to John Rutledge, riding into Charleston on Aug. 2 that year.

Rutledge and Gen. Charles Lee arranged for three public readings on Aug. 5: first to the Charleston Regiment of militia outside the South Carolina State House on Broad and Meeting streets, then to more militia members and hundreds of citizens at the Exchange building, and finally to the Liberty Tree, where the revolution's local leaders had gathered, likely near Charlotte and Alexander streets, to discuss rebellion.

From there, more copies of the Declaration were taken throughout the state for all to hear.

And so dozens of Charlestonians gathered on Saturday to hear local politicians, leaders and educators read the document.

"We do as our Founding Fathers would've insisted: We do our part in making a more just and perfect nation," Riley told the crowd before the reading. "(We're) making it a more just nation and a more racially inclusive nation. That's in furtherance of the goal to make it more perfect."

After the reading, infantry members led about two dozen people to St. Philip Church, where they laid a wreath of red, white and blue flowers on John Rutledge's grave.