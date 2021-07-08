Charleston Catholic diocese celebrate 200th anniversary

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston will host a special Mass on Sunday to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

Bishop of Charleston Robert E. Guglielmone will be joined by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, for the service at 4 p.m. on July 11 in Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

The Mass will mark the close of the diocese’s bicentennial anniversary celebration.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the closing commemoration service could not take place last year. Still, the diocese hosted some events, including a Vigil Mass in Columbia on July 11, 2020. The Charleston Diocese was joined then by Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer of Atlanta.

The diocese's history points to a wide range of efforts to spread the Christian message and establish religious and educational institutions throughout the state.

John England was the diocese's first bishop. He launched the church's Catholic Miscellany periodical, and created the Seminary of St. John the Baptist (currently the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist).

However, it was the archdiocese of Baltimore which founded the diocese on July 11, 1820, under the authority of Pope Pius VII.

At the time of its formation, the diocese's jurisdiction included North Carolina and Georgia. The jurisdiction now covers all of South Carolina and is the seventh-oldest Roman Catholic Diocese in the U.S.

Over the course of two centuries, it has established more than 30 diocesan high schools, private high schools and parochial schools. It also oversees Catholic Charities, which conducts food distribution, financial assistance and other services to those in need.