What started in small, dirt-filled cups at Magnolia Park and Community Garden in Avondale in June became bountiful, homegrown meals in November. As Thanksgiving approached, the summer seeds would yield vegetables to nourish Charleston-area cancer patients and their caregivers.

The food had a unique journey, from its beginnings being tended and harvested by volunteers at community gardens across the city to its donation to a new nonprofit that teaches high school students culinary skills to its place on Charleston tables.

The Post and Courier followed the volunteers and their vegetables along the way to get a sense of what's involved in making meals meant to heal.

Food isn't grown at the store

It was a hot and humid June morning when Jack McAuliffe, Fran Hummel, Claudia Cohen and Leslie Wade met in Avondale to plant pumpkin and winter squash.

Four years earlier, McAuliffe's neighbor had suggested he start volunteering at a community garden after he retired. For McAuliffe, a lifelong Charleston resident, the best and most appealing part of this work was that the food grown would be donated to those less fortunate than him.

The Charleston Parks Conservancy oversees the community gardens. In addition to donating to AMOR Healing Kitchen, which has provided meals to Charleston-area cancer patients and their caregivers for almost two years, the Conservancy also has donated food to One80 Place and the Lowcountry Food Bank. Almost a ton of fresh produce is grown and donated from its gardens each year.

Fran Hummel, a 23-year Charleston resident originally from Ohio, was drawn to the community gardens after taking a Master Gardener class with the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service and feeling a draw toward community service.

"I always liked the philosophy of bringing people out, especially the little ones, and show them that food isn't grown at the grocery store," Hummel said.

Leslie Wade has worked for the Charleston Parks Conservancy for 10 years and is its community program director. The conservancy works with 25 parks throughout the city that have some sort of community garden in them.

"It's an opportunity for people to grow fresh foods and connect with the community and give back," Wade said.

Helping people fighting cancer

On a blisteringly hot August morning on Johns Island, some of the community garden volunteers met to see where some of their crops would go.

The dozen men and women walked the grounds of Sweetgrass Gardens off River Road. A friendly barn cat welcomed them, as did Maria Kelly and Justin Booher, founding director and culinary director of AMOR Healing Kitchen.

They sipped hibiscus tea as Kelly explained the group's work.

AMOR Healing Kitchen started in February 2018 with the goal of making nutrient-rich, vegan meals for those in Charleston battling cancer.

Kelly's mother Beatrice died on Thanksgiving day 2010 after battling the disease, and her mother's love of cooking, and specialty for corn and rice salad, motivated her daughter.

Kelly taught for 14 years in Charleston County and became a student herself of the sustainability nonprofit Coalition for Environmentally Responsible Economics Organization. Both experiences helped give her the confidence to launch the nonprofit.

'A tearful moment'

On a recent evening at Sweetgrass Gardens, six high school students met outside a small shed-like kitchen for their biweekly meal prep. On this night, they would cook for 16 people — eight cancer patients and their caregivers.

Outside the kitchen, seated around a picnic table, they bowed their heads and closed their eyes.

"Remember why you're out here, who you're cooking for," Chef Justin Booher told the students.

In the kitchen, teams of two tackled each meal, which included acorn squash soup, stuffed poblano peppers, beet and cabbage soup and spiced oak muffins.

Two volunteers, Bella King, 17, and Sophie Rueger, 16, made acorn squash soup from a printout recipe.

King has been involved with AMOR the past few months, and when she's not volunteering or doing schoolwork, she's a food expediter at the James Island Bohemian Bull restaurant.

Rueger said she's met a few of the meal recipients during the nonprofit's fundraising dinners and the hugs she has received along the way help make her efforts worthwhile.

"It was a tearful moment," Rueger said. "It definitely makes you feel good."

Jen Vanwormer, 35, also helps because she thinks her brother-in-law Toby would have appreciated the same type of meals as he battled cancer last year.

A tremendous help

The next day, Maria Rivers picked up a bag of meals at Sweetgrass Gardens and a handful of fresh-cut flowers. From there, she'd drive to James Island, just off Camp Road to deliver the meals to Josh Hayes.

Hayes, 43, is an endurance athlete turned CrossFit enthusiast. Last year, at age 42, he thought he had irritable bowel syndrome, but a blood test showed a low iron count and hemoglobin in his blood. The eventual diagnosis was stage 4 colon cancer.

"Stage 5 is the casket," Hayes said in his kitchen recently. "I don't think it's going to kill me, man."

At the end of April, he started receiving meals through A More Healing Kitchen, which he said has helped tremendously.

The real estate agent and his wife said their favorites are the sweet potato and the zucchini and leek soups.

He hasn't met any of the students who have prepared his meals, but he's grateful for the work of all of those who made them possible.

"I know it's an army on Thursday nights."