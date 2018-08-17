A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston had to make an emergency landing Friday afternoon at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Tennessee due to a pressurization issue, the base said.
There were no injuries.
Emergency vehicles were called out of an abundance of caution. The base is near Knoxville.
Maj. Wayne Capps, chief of public affairs at the 315th Airlift Wing, said there were seven crew on board as well as an undetermined number of additional people.
"It looks like a maintenance issue," he said.
The incident is under investigation.