Charleston breaks record for warmest Thanksgiving Day as temperature reaches 82 degrees

The temperature in Charleston Thursday marked the hottest Thanksgiving Day on record.
Around 1:50 p.m., the National Weather Service in Charleston tweeted that the mercury at Charleston International Airport had climbed to 82 degrees, breaking the record of 81 degrees set on the holiday in 2010 and 2016.
The two previous records were set on Nov. 25 and Nov. 24, respectively.
Thursday’s temperature also tied the current record of 82 degrees set on Nov. 26, 1973.
But don’t expect the balmy weather to stick around for long.
A cold front is moving its way toward the Lowcountry, and meteorologists expect the high Friday to be in the low 70s and in the upper 60s Saturday.
By Monday, the area can expect to see high temperatures in the mid 50s, said Rebecca Davison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“Definitely cooler weather is ahead,” Davidson said.