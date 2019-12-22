In the same year that marked four centuries since American slavery began, Charleston broke ground on the International African American Museum.
An October groundbreaking ceremony was the culmination of nearly two decades of planning and fundraising. To date, more than $100 million has been raised.
At the ceremony, people talked about getting the history right after years of getting it wrong — or not telling it at all.
“That is a monumental task, but it’s an important task and we’re committed to it,” IAAM board chairman Wilbur Powers said.
The project was first mentioned in a January 2000 speech by then-mayor Joe Riley.
The months leading up to this year's groundbreaking were marked by milestones: multiple $1 million-plus donations, city approval of a key contract and the beginning of construction.
There are still at least two years to go before visitors will step inside the IAAM. It's expected to open in late 2021.