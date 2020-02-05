Charleston bill to restructure school board faces uncertain future in the Senate

Legislation that would dramatically transform how Charleston County School Board members are elected is facing opposition from lawmakers in the S.C. Senate who say the bill needs more work.

If passed, the bill would require school board candidates to run in single-member districts instead of at-large.

Under the existing system, all Charleston County residents vote to elect school board members regardless of the geographic area they represent.

If the new legislation gets final approval, board members would be elected only by the people who live in their district, the same way voters elect County Council members.

Supporters say the bill would boost transparency and give parents, teachers and community members a reliable elected official who is more responsive to their concerns.

But some senators from the Charleston County legislative delegation said the bill needs more time, more community input and more questions answered before they feel comfortable approving it.

"This is a major piece of legislation regarding how the school district operates. And that needs to be done with great thought and also with great input," said Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Bonneau. "It would need to have a lot more discussion before it could move forward."

Right now, there are five board members whose terms expire November and four that expire in 2022. Under the new legislation, all nine would have to run for reelection in November.

"That is unconstitutional and that's not going to happen," Grooms said.

Board member Chris Collins, a vocal critic of many of the board's decisions over the past few months, agreed.

"They’re trying to create a law, in my opinion, that will be a personal law aimed at punishing certain people that they disagree with. That’s what makes it unconstitutional in my eyes," he said. "You cannot use a law to punish people or unseat people or overturn an election."

Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, has also formally opposed the bill.

The bill was introduced in the Senate on Tuesday. Since it is a piece of local legislation, it bypasses the traditional committee process. Now, its fate depends on the eight senators who represent parts of Charleston County.

Changing the system

The bill successfully sailed through the House last week unanimously two days after it was first introduced by Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston.

If approved this year, the school district representation lines would be the same as the ones used for County Council elections. The lines would likely be redrawn next year after the results of the 2020 Census are released.

"Knowing that, to move forward with a plan and then have it changed the following year doesn't make any sense," Grooms said.

Because of the way the County Council lines are drawn, some parents and board members worry that downtown Charleston residents and schools could be penalized as a result.

“Downtown would effectively have no representation because the majority of each of those seats are in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley or North Charleston,” said school board member Todd Garrett. “If the intent is to be responsive, how do you drag a representative through parts of multiple school zones and expect that to be more effective?”

These concerns were echoed by downtown constituent board vice chair Diana Yarborough.

“The peninsula is cut up into four little pieces. We will probably have no school board member who lives in our district anymore,” she said.

She pointed out that of the nine County Council members, none live in downtown Charleston.

Garrett said if the legislation passes and takes effect in November, it would "completely derail" the school district's administration.

Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby agreed.

"They rushed this through in three days. And I just think it's a huge change that would that could really negatively impact CCSD," she said.

An 'urgent problem'

The plan to switch the school board from at-large to single-member districts was to address “an urgent problem of a lack of responsiveness" from the school board, Stavrinakis said.

Stavrinakis and some other legislators have been critical of some of the school board’s recent decisions aimed at addressing diversity and improving low-performing schools. Some of these sweeping decisions, like changes to popular magnet schools and school closures, were done without any parent input and were not clearly communicated to the public, he said.

"These are urgent matters," he said. "You're talking about direct and immediate impacts on people's kids and their families," Stavrinakis said.

Parents and teachers were ignored during the process, Stavrinakis said, and their feedback was not taken into consideration.

Sarah Johnson, co-leader of the Charleston Area Community Voice For Education advocacy group and a two-time school board candidate, said she supports the legislation.

"What triggered it is that the community and all the quadrants of the school district have contacted the Legislature saying that you know all the recent decisions were very disruptive and we’re not being heard," she said.

Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said he supports making changes to the school board but also has some key questions about the legislation.

"Does this increase or decrease diversity on the board? Do the lines make sense based on potential upcoming Census data? Does it make sense to wait?" Kimpson said. "I think there is a consensus to do something. The school board's actions over the last several months is a clear indication that the process is broken, and there needs to be a greater level of transparency and communication."

Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, has also expressed her support for the bill.

"My goal is to make (the board) accountable," she said.

Board member Kevin Hollinshead said the bill would help make elections more fair, since the entire county wouldn't be voting to elect all nine members.

"North Charleston never elected alone a person to serve on the school board. It’s always been the vote of other areas and other area’s interests, who they want to serve on that board," he said.

No 'magic answer'

Across South Carolina, 34 school districts choose board members from single-member districts, according to the S.C. School Boards Association. Twenty-two districts use at-large seats, and 16 use a combination of single-member and at-large.

Berkeley County School District and Dorchester District 4 use single-member districts to elect board member. Greenville and Horry school districts also use this method.

Both systems have their benefits and drawbacks, said Gibbs Knotts, a political science professor at the College of Charleston.

“Like anything else in life you know there's no one magic answer,” he said. “When you have an at-large system, the hope is that you know you're going to rise above just the views that occur in a single area and really think about the whole community because you owe your seat to people across the county."

At-large boards could also have potentially less vote-trading between members, Knotts said.

But single-member district representatives might be more in tune with the concerns of their constituents.

"You can really form a bond with the people in your geographic area and represent you know their interest, in a way, and it gives people more sense that you know, ‘I've got a person I can call that is one of us,'" Knotts said.

They also give more groups “a better chance of being represented ... especially communities of color," according to the National League of Cities.

"Historically, of course, single-member districts have been the preferred vehicle for dealing with the inequities in election systems. And so that makes me have a tremendous level of comfort as well," Stavrinakis said.

Three of nine County Council members are black; four of the nine school board members are black.