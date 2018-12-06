Local officials say some people calling 911 from cellphones Thursday morning are getting a busy signal.
Other calls are being routed to nearby call centers or are coming in on the Charleston center’s backup line, according to Charleston County 911 Deputy Director Allyson Burrell.
“It’s just been intermittent and when it’s intermittent it makes it difficult to nail down exactly what the problem is and where it’s coming from,” she said.
Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties all reported having issues at their emergency call dispatch centers.
The issue is affecting callers whose carriers are Verizon and T-Mobile, according to Burrell. Both companies contacted the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center early Thursday to alert them of the problem.
There have been no reports from AT&T, Sprint or other carriers, she said.
“We are just not 100 percent confident that those vendors aren’t involved as well,” she said. Landlines may also have a problem, she said. Only about 16 percent of the center's calls come from landlines.
Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said that county received a call from AT&T that its mapping program, which tells the center where the caller is, may not be working correctly.
If calling 911, make sure you know your location, Burrell said. It will help to more quickly process the calls.
While the issue is inconvenient, it has not caused any major problems, Burrell said.
"I’ve been in the center for a couple of hours and I haven’t seen anything significant occur because of the issues," she asid. "We are still continuing to process the calls even though they may be coming in a little bit different than they ordinarily would."
Charleston officials received word that some call centers in North Carolina and Florida were also having problems Thursday, Burrell said.