Charleston begins process to remove Calhoun monument from Marion Square

Charleston officials have begun the process to remove the John C. Calhoun monument from Marion Square.
In a Twitter post about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the city Police Department noted, "Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and King Street is closed for the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue. It will be closed for several hours."
The road is being closed so a crane can be brought in to remove the monument. Once the crane is in place, work should begin quickly, but officials couldn't say when that would be.
Shortly before midnight, people were laughing and heavy equipment could be heard beeping down Meeting Street.
On Calhoun Street, workers shifted the wire fencing that had lined the sidewalk in front of the monument. Onlookers perched on the opposite curb to watch workers clear the way to the statue for the machinery just before midnight.
A semi truck with masking tape covering its logos and license plate pulled up in front of the statue a few minutes after midnight, the bed loaded with wooden pallets. Behind it, workers walked alongside machinery moving west down Calhoun Street.
Tamika Gadsden was with a small group late Tuesday night at the edge of Marion Square. As streets around the park were closing to make way for crews and cranes, she paused to reflect on the moment.
“This is not a marker of progress for the city,” Gadsden said. “This is about resistance. This moment was about the uprising we saw across the country. We’re just happy that the mayor and the council came to the same conclusion as the people.”
Ashana Bell came to watch the statue's removal with her son’s girlfriend.
“It’s about time and hopefully it’s endemic of systematic change and move our country forward with peace and unity.”
Bell said she is OK with the statue being placed in a museum as long as a true narrative of Calhoun’s history is reflected.
A woman hoisted a copy of the Bill of Rights, shouting at a growing group of onlookers at the Square.
She’s told them, "Satan is the enemy, white people are not the enemy."
The group then began to sing. One woman played a kazoo and sang the 1960s Steam cult hit, "Hey, hey, hey, goodbye."
Charleston Police have encircled the group.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.