The Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter Hamilton unloaded 26,000 pounds of seized cocaine and 1,500 pounds of seized marijuana at a Florida port Thursday.

The offload at Port Everglades came after a three-month operation targeting international criminal organizations. It was conducted by the Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy. 

The cutter Hamilton and four other ships seized the drugs from suspected drug smuggling vessels in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America. 

The Hamilton was responsible for the seizure of 93 percent of the total marijuana intercepted. It also was seized  around 9,000 pounds of cocaine out of the total caught in the group effort. 

"Without their determination, these criminal organizations would continue to spread fear and violence throughout the Americas,” Hamilton commanding officer Capt. Mark Gordon said in a press release of those involved in the seizure.

Jenna Schiferl is a Columbia native and a reporter at The Post and Courier. She has previously worked as an editor at Garnet & Black Magazine.

