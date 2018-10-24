A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to a unit stationed at Joint Base Charleston accidentally dropped a military vehicle over North Carolina, officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. after the jet, part of the Air Force's 437th Airlift Wing, took off from Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg, N.C., said Marvin Krause, a Joint Base Charleston spokesman.
The C-17 was on a routine mission training for air drops when an Army Humvee was dropped "prematurely" over Cameron, N.C., about 5 miles from the drop zone on Fort Bragg, Krause said.
"The aircraft has landed safely at Pope Army Airfield," he said. "There are no reported injuries or damage to property at this time."
No further details about the incident were available on Wednesday.