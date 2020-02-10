Charleston bar owner held on $100K bail in fatal DUI hit-and-run

A Charleston bar owner was held on $100,000 bail by a judge on Monday after his arrest in the early morning hours in connection with a DUI crash that claimed a Charleston area man's life.
Daniel Brinker, 36, owner of Dudley's on Ann, was arrested at his home and charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
The crash happened about 1 a.m. at the James Island Connector and Fielding Connector, he said. Investigators suspect that Brinker was driving a gray 2017 BMW 230i sedan, struck Dale Wirth, 57, at the Fielding Connector off ramp and then left the area.
Wirth, who was described by the Charleston County Coroner's Office as being from the Charleston area, was pronounced dead at the scene. A home address or town was not provided.
Brinker called police after arriving at his home on Harborsun Drive in Charleston, Francis said. He was arrested there.
A judge set bail for Brinker at $100,000 on the count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and $1,017 on the DUI count. In addition, before he can leave, his vehicle must be set up with an ignition interlock system that keeps him from driving while drunk and he must undergo drug and alcohol testing. Further, Brinker must have no contact with victim’s family, the judge ordered.
His attorney, Joseph Kaiser, had no comment on the matter after the hearing.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the crash can call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
Brinker is listed as the owner of Dudley's, 42 Ann St., the city’s only self-billed gay bar. When reached by phone, an employee of the bar had no comment on Monday. The worker was preparing for the bar's 4 p.m. opening.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.