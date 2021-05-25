Charleston backs away from curfew on King Street but plans to close food carts earlier

Charleston City Council decided not to pass an ordinance that would have created a curfew along King Street for anyone who is 16 years old or younger.

The city's elected leaders, however, did approve a law May 25 that will force food carts and other mobile vendors along the popular strip district to close by 1 a.m.

Both measures were recommended by the city's Public Safety Committee late last week in an attempt to put an end to a recent streak of violence along King Street, one of Charleston's hottest tourism destinations.

The curfew would have applied to the central business district — from Line Street to Broad Street and most of the properties between Meeting and St. Philip streets. It also includes the area around the City Market.

The curfew, which would have prevented teenagers from walking or driving downtown after midnight without parental supervision, was set aside by city leaders partly because of concerns over how it would be implemented.

Councilman William Dudley Gregorie, who represents part of the peninsula, said the proposed curfew raised questions about how the police would prevent officers from targeting certain groups, such as young Black men and women.

As a result of some pushback from the community, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at the council meeting that he was unsure a curfew was the best solution to solving the violence along King Street.

"It's been very divisive," Reynolds said. "And I think it should just be taken off the table."

City Council deferred to the police chief on that point and set aside the idea for the curfew for now.

Even so, the council members decided that something needed to be be done to try to address the recent spate of violence in downtown Charleston. Their solution is to require several popular food carts that cater to people leaving bars and clubs to close by 1 a.m., before the bars and clubs shut down for the night.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and most of the council agreed that measure was needed to stop people from lingering on King Street after the bars and restaurants close.

Councilman Peter Shahid, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, called the late-night environment on King Street "toxic." And he cautioned other council members against allowing King Street to become more like Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The city also recently changed the traffic patterns, parking rules and police presence on the busy corridor in an attempt increase public safety during the weekends.

"We are trying to change the atmosphere on King Street," said Shahid, who represents part of West Ashley.

Councilman Mike Seekings, who represents the tip of the Charleston peninsula, said it would be generous to describe upper King Street as a party atmosphere in the early morning hours on Saturday and Sunday.

"We have a problem up there, and our police department is asking us to help manage it," Seekings said in advocating for the ordinance on the food trucks. "If they are asking for this, we have an obligation to give it to them now."

Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, who represents Daniel Island and a small part of the peninsula, agreed that all businesses need to close earlier to King Street so people don't linger after the bars close.

"If a brick-and-mortar business has to close at a certain time, then a mobile one should to," she said.

While the measure passed easily, several council members did have questions about how effective an earlier closing time for food vendors would be.

Gregorie asked whether it would address the real underlying reasons why a bloody brawl broke out on King Street earlier this month and left several people hospitalized with stab wounds and gunshot wounds.

"Perhaps, we need to take even more drastic measures," Gregorie said.

Reynolds admitted that cutting back on the operating hours of food carts won't eliminate the violence on its own, but he said it could help his police officers.

"We have big problems and its much more significant than a street vendor," Reynolds said. "But we can try to solve it one thing at a time."