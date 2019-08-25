The Charleston County Coroner's Office on Sunday identified a 60-year-old James Island man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late last week.

Allen Dunmeyer was hit around 10:20 p.m. Friday evening on Fleming Road, Charleston police said, and was found at the scene with head trauma.

He was taken to to Medical University Hospital where he died the same night, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.