Charleston Police web recurring (copy)
Buy Now

The Charleston Police Department is investigating. File/Andrew Knapp/Staff

The Charleston County Coroner's Office on Sunday identified a 60-year-old James Island man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late last week.

Allen Dunmeyer was hit around 10:20 p.m. Friday evening on Fleming Road, Charleston police said, and was found at the scene with head trauma.

He was taken to to Medical University Hospital where he died the same night, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.