Charleston authorities identify 24-year-old shooting death victim

Authorities are investigating the weekend shooting death of a 24-year-old North Charleston man.

Reginald Coardes Jr. died July 3 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital from a gunshot wound, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

An officer went to the hospital in response to a call that a gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room, according to an incident report released July 6.

“The victim had a gunshot wound to his chest and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital,” according to the report.