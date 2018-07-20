Charleston-area authorities have arrested a teenager accused of taking part in a series of burglaries in the Ravenel area and in West Ashley's Shadowmoss neighborhood.
The 13-year-old male is a suspect in six burglaries and a car break-in that happened on July 12 in Shadowmoss, according to the Charleston Police Department.
"Detectives interviewed the juvenile and he admitted to committing the burglaries and car break-in," police said.
Six counts of first-degree burglary and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle are pending against the teen, police said.
The rash of break-ins left residents on edge and prompted the formation of a neighborhood watch group.
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have also tied the teen to break-ins at numerous residences and vehicles in the Bulow Landing and Poplar Grove subdivisions of Ravenel on July 2.
In the Ravenel incidents, authorities say three suspects entered garages and unlocked vehicles to steal items, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The teen is being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center for a probation violation, the Sheriff's Office said. Charges in connection to the break-ins are pending.
Sheriff's detectives are working to identify the other suspects.
Investigations into both the Ravenel and West Ashley incidents are ongoing.
Anyone who believes they have information is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.