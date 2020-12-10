Charleston attorney's nomination to be federal judge heads to Senate on tight deadline

The judicial career of a Charleston County government attorney picked by President Donald Trump to be a federal judge now rests with the Senate.

Joe Dawson III, a Charleston County attorney for more than two decades, was voted on favorably by the full Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning.

But the clock is ticking. Legal experts say the fast approaching deadline before a new White House administration takes over could hurt the nominee, and the possibility of a Democratic-controlled Senate could end his chances altogether.

Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., moved Dawson's nomination along following a 15-7 vote from the committee. Some Democrats crossed party lines to vote in favor.

Graham and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have both been major advocates for Dawson's rise to the federal bench. If confirmed, he will be the only African American male serving on South Carolina’s district court.

But the Senate has a stacked agenda until their expected adjournment for the holidays later this month, including settling on a potential COVID-19 economic stimulus package.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said Dawson would need to be voted on before Jan. 4, when newly elected senators take their seats.

If the final vote comes after the new Senate members are sworn in, Trump will have to re-nominate Dawson and it must rapidly progress again through the Judiciary Committee before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Tobias said he's sure Graham will try to negotiate with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to get Dawson confirmed before the break for the holidays.

"The only issue I see is timing," Tobias said. "And it's not clear how long the Senate is going to stay in session. Graham's probably going to do everything he can to make sure he can get a vote."

Additionally, the fate of the Republican-controlled Senate falls down to a tight runoff election in Georgia scheduled to take place Jan. 5. If the majority is won by Democrats, it could toss out Dawson's chances.

"It could get dicey if his nomination goes to a new Senate," Tobias said. "It's not a guarantee."

Dawson’s spot is the only open court seat among the state’s 10 federal district judgeships. Five of the state’s current district judges were nominated by Democrats and four by Republicans.

Dawson has served as the Charleston County attorney for more than two decades.

He graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1991, and received his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He has no experience as a judge on his resume, which is not uncommon for many federal judicial appointments.

Graham said in a statement that he was eager to see Dawson progress onward.

"I'm very pleased to support the nomination of Mr. Dawson to be a federal district court judge for the state of South Carolina,” Graham said. “He has led a consequential life representing the people of Charleston during his time as county attorney. ... I look forward to working with Sen. Scott to see this through."

Scott worked with Dawson when the Republican senator was a member of Charleston County Council earlier in his political career.