Charleston attorney disbarred after pocketing $450,000 from clients

A Charleston attorney serving probation for stealing $450,000 from clients who hired him to help with a low-income housing project was disbarred on Wednesday.

David Athell Collins signed a confession judgment in July 2016 and was suspended from practicing law later that month. He pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in March and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years probation and 250 hours of community service.

The S.C. Supreme Court cited that conviction, along with a 2013 case in which Collins illegally transferred over $72,300 from a trust to his firm's operating account, leaving the trust with less than $10 by the time of his hearing, according to court records.

In both cases, according to court records, Collins used the money to run his office, pay personal debts and donate to at least one politician.

His actions violated nine rules for Palmetto State attorneys, the court determined, including polluting justice and being convicted of a crime of moral turpitude.

Collins is no longer authorized to practice law in South Carolina. He has 30 days to cover the costs of the investigation into his behavior, and 60 days to enter into a restitution agreement with the Commission on Lawyer Conduct to repay the clients he defrauded.

Joseph Walters said he and Tom Taylor, the victims who'd hired Collins in 2016, were each still missing over $100,000 they'd handed over for their foreclosure case. The Lawyers Fund for Client Protection only repays up to $40,000 for each client wronged by an attorney.

Collins couldn't be reached for comment. He graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law and passed the bar in 1987.

Cases that Collins was working on when his suspension began have been referred to other attorneys, said Desa Ballard, whose firm represented Collins in the disbarment process.