Charleston attorney charged with pointing gun at police cadet says video exonerates him

A downtown Charleston attorney accused of pointing a gun at a police cadet earlier this month is calling his arrest into question and believes home security footage of the encounter proves his innocence.

The footage, released by Jason Taylor, 42, and his defense attorney, David Aylor, on Thursday, captures about one minute of an Oct. 6 incident, which took place in the driveway of Taylor's Carolina Street home.

About 9:17 p.m. that night, a Charleston police officer and a Charleston police corps cadet responded to a complaint of loud music playing on Carolina Street, according to a police incident report.

The cadet was taking part in a ride-along with the officer, the report said.

The video shows the officer and cadet walk into view of the camera, which is pointed down Taylor's driveway toward the street. The driveway is bordered by a wood fence. There is a dark vehicle parked on the far end.

Taylor said both objects obstructed his view and would have prevented the officer's body camera from capturing the initial part of the encounter.

Charleston police have not yet released the body camera footage to Taylor, his attorney or the public.

Asked for comment about the home security video, a Charleston police spokesman said criminal proceedings are pending in court and he could not comment further on the case or the video.

During the first seconds of the footage, it is not possible to tell the cadet from the officer. No badges or markers identifying either man as law enforcement are visible at first.

At around 20 seconds in, Taylor can be heard saying: "Hey, stop. What are you doing?"

He raises up arms briefly before lowering them — a motion Taylor said was the act of drawing the weapon from his concealed carry holster.

"It never left anywhere above my waist," Taylor said Thursday. "It was always pointed at the ground, even upon withdraw."

By the time the gun comes into view, it is at his right side and pointed at the ground.

The officer says something unintelligible before saying, "put that gun down," and "that's my trainee."

Taylor's dog runs onto a porch on the left side of the frame and barks.

Around the 26-second mark, the officer moves into full view. His badge glints briefly in the faint light. Taylor walks closer as the officer speaks. He puts his gun down on the porch around the 28 second mark.

The cadet turns on a flashlight and the three men talk in the driveway.

"So very sorry," Taylor said.

"No, you're good," the officer said.

Taylor asks why the cadet didn't have any identifying badge, uniform or marker on him.

The officer said the cadet is not allowed to wear a uniform yet.

"You can at least put something ... I'm so sorry," Taylor said.

The officer and cadet spent about 20 to 30 minutes outside the home with Taylor, Aylor said. The next day, officers dressed in tactical gear came to arrest him.

Taylor was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

"While there was a gun there and it was drawn ... that gun was drawn and pointed only at the ground," Aylor said. "It was never pointed toward this cadet and, of course, it was never pointed towards the officer."

The defense attorney and Taylor both argue that if the gun was pointed at the cadet or officer, the officer would have drawn his weapon as well. The video does not appear to show the officer drawing his gun.

The two attorneys also contest another point of the police account of the incident, that the cadet put his hands up. Both say the cadet, in addition to not identifying himself, did not raise his hands and instead reached into his pocket to take out a large flashlight that could be considered a weapon.

Taylor's video does not appear to show the cadet raising his hands at any point.

And Taylor said that his neighborhood has seen significant criminal activity in recent months.

Last year, an armed gunman broke into his home, he said.

The attorney also said that on Oct. 4, two days before the fateful encounter with the officer and cadet, someone stole an item from his porch and a week before the incident, Charleston police officers asked him for video that could help them in an unrelated sexual assault investigation taking place in the neighborhood.

Police provided to The Post and Courier incident reports documenting the home invasion, porch theft, two auto break-ins and other incidents that list Taylor as the victim of a crime.

Before the officer identified himself and the cadet as his trainee, Taylor said he had no way of knowing the two men were law enforcement. Due to the recent uptick in crime, he thought they were possibly engaged in criminal activity, the attorney said.

Aylor, his attorney, said as a result of his arrest, Taylor's law license was suspended, delivering a significant blow to his livelihood.

The defense attorney also said Charleston police not only shouldn't have arrested his client, they should have turned over any investigation to another law enforcement agency.

"We feel that this is a conflict of interest by the Charleston Police Department to even investigate this," Aylor said. "Jason is currently married to the (police department's) grant writer. Jason is currently in a contentious divorce with a woman who works directly with the command staff at the Charleston Police Department."

The attorney said Taylor wants an opportunity to "make this right" so that he can gain back his reputation and business.