Charleston attorney accused of assaulting girlfriend receives interim suspension

An attorney accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a West Ashley bowling alley in March has been temporarily suspended from practicing law in South Carolina, according to an order issued by the state Supreme Court.

The April 16 interim suspension prohibits Pano Michael DuPree from practicing law "until further order" of the court.

DuPree was arrested after the March 19 incident at Ashley Lanes.

Two witnesses told Charleston police they saw a man, later identified as DuPree, start an argument with his girlfriend, place his arms around her neck from behind and pull her hair, according to an incident report.

An unidentified male bystander intervened, running up to DuPree and punching him in the face, the report said. He was knocked to the ground, pulling out some of his girlfriend’s hair in the process.

The attorney was taken to Roper St. Francis Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the report. After talking to witnesses and DuPree’s girlfriend, officers followed him to the hospital and charged him with third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor.

He was briefly held in the Charleston County jail before being released March 20 on a $1,087 bond, records show.

DuPree could not be reached Monday for comment.