Charleston assistant sheriff's email accuses incoming sheriff of botching transition

Weeks after Charleston County elected a new sheriff to guide the office, the outgoing sheriff’s second in command sent a scathing letter, accusing Kristin Graziano of planning to kneecap the department when she takes charge.

The Thursday afternoon email was sent to Graziano, with the sheriff and all the department’s email accounts copied onto the message.

Assistant Sheriff Mitch Lucas wrote that deputies were confused about Graziano's plans, with rumors circulating that she intends to disband specialized units, let County Council take over the jail and halt construction on the new juvenile detention center. In a response to the email, she denied his accusations.

“Your actions since the election have been borderline cruel,” Lucas' email reads. “The jury will be out for a while on whether you ever actually become a good sheriff.”

In the email, Lucas says he’d planned to retire in December of 2021, and that Graziano’s election has “moved (his) schedule up.”

Graziano hit reply to all, asking Lucas: “Why wait?”

Sheriffs in South Carolina have broad powers over hiring and firing, which Charleston County saw when Sheriff Al Cannon placed Graziano on leave in February, saying her candidacy undermined his authority.

Graziano parlayed that snub, along with pledges to audit the department’s financial decisions and racial bias, to an election win on Nov. 3.

In his concession speech, Cannon vowed to do everything in his power to smooth her transition to the office, noting that his 30 years of leadership had set her up for success.

Lucas wrote that Cannon wasn’t aware he’d be writing the email, which he’d decided to send to supervisors so they could inform their troops. However, he sent it to the department’s full staff list.

The email honed in on Graziano’s communication, saying she’d left deputies wondering whether they’d have jobs come January and left texts and emails from them unanswered.

Graziano said she has emailed staff and met with them in small groups to discuss their hopes for the new administration. Three current department employees are working on her transition team, she said, and she’s forming a community advisory committee to oversee the switch.

“Your condescending and truthless tirade of invoking fear in members of the agency is not only baseless but lacks any substance, just like the messenger,” Graziano wrote in her reply email to Lucas.

Lucas and Cannon weren’t immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.