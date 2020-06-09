Charleston-area voters cast their ballots amid coronavirus pandemic

Charleston-area voters trickled into polling places masked and socially distanced on Tuesday as coronavirus cases have sharply increased in South Carolina over the last two weeks.
But for many at the polls, casting a ballot was worth the risk of coronavirus exposure.
Early Tuesday morning, Jackie Scriven came out of Charleston Charter School for Math and Science on King Street. The 57-year-old said she felt very comfortable and didn't feel that voting placed her in much danger of coming down with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
At the school, a small line had already formed shortly after polls opened at 7 a.m. as voters tried to beat crowds. Most wore masks and stood at least 6 feet apart in line.
Scriven said she always tries to vote early in the day and that she was thankful the line wasn't too long.
Joe Debney, Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration executive director, said that voting appeared to be proceeding with few issues Tuesday morning.
Some polling places reported lines, partially due to some poll workers not wanting to work for fear of exposure to the coronavirus. Debney and other county election officials said they were working to increase staffing if possible in order to ensure the voting process moves as smoothly as possible.
But elections officials are also well aware of the need for safety, he said, urging that voters should be patient if they find themselves in a line, which may appear longer than it really is due to the need for social distancing.
Lines at most polling places have moved quickly but some precincts with competitive races could see longer wait times due to higher voter turnout, Debney said.
"We all work here because we believe in democracy but we also want to take safety into account," he said.
At Hazel Parker Playground on East Bay Street in the lower end of the Charleston peninsula, 72-year-old Hugh Lane said he felt very comfortable and safe casting his ballot.
Ladson Mills III, 68, another voter at that location, also said he felt safe and that despite the pandemic, he felt that engaging in the democratic process was too important to skip out on, even as case counts continue to rise.
In Mount Pleasant, at the Town Hall polling site, many voters said they weren't overly concerned with voting during the pandemic.
Most wore masks, some with gloves. All made sure to grab a heavy dose of hand sanitizer before exiting the polling place.
Altogether, voting wasn’t too different than before COVID-19, said Mount Pleasant voter Carlton Simmons. He didn’t have too many worries about voting in person, though he felt there were far fewer poll workers than usual.
Mike Vecchiolla said his main concern had been about long lines. He waited around 10 to 15 minutes to vote.
“It’s pretty similar to before,” he said.
Other voters said the experience was a little slow, but none said they worried too much about contracting the virus while voting.
This story is developing. Check back for more.