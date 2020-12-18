Charleston area volunteers hand out Christmas gifts, essentials to veterans, families

NORTH CHARLESTON — Dozens of Charleston area volunteers gave Christmas gifts to 150 veterans and their families Friday.

Kelly Carroll led the initiative that also gave out hot meals, fruits and vegetables and toiletries in two North Charleston communities.

"I'm just thankful for the sacrifices they've made," Carroll said. "I wouldn't be able to do what I do every day without people like them."

Wearing masks, residents and veterans outside at Patriot Villas and Kenwood Apartments received gifts that included sweatshirts, winter hats and jackets.

The holiday donations were provided by 89 people who each adopted a veteran. There were enough gifts to fill a 26-foot U-Haul truck.

At Patriot Villas, a veterans housing complex off Rivers Avenue, clusters of presents included a utility cabinet and blue bicycle.

Christmas music played as former military members were handed meals that included turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese and collard greens from Swig & Swine BBQ.

Anthony DiBernardo, owner of the restaurant, previously served in the Navy in the early '90s. He said he's fortunate because he doesn't have any medical conditions. But he understands the plight of many veterans who suffer with health issues and struggle to reenter mainstream society after years of service.

"It's the least we can do to give back to them," DiBernardo said.

Carroll leads a team of roughly 10 volunteers who regularly offer assistance at the veterans housing complex. The volunteer group doesn't have a formal name and it isn't a registered nonprofit. They spend their own money to help those who've sacrificed so much for the country.

Carroll's work at Patriot Villas started around the time the facility opened in 2017.

Since then, her group has started a community pantry at the complex, where they give out food each Friday. They also conduct had out Easter baskets in the spring.

This year is Carroll's second time leading Adopt-a-Vet. Last year, the initiative served roughly 130 veterans and their families.

Carroll, who lives on Wadmalaw Island, works at the Ronald McDonald House downtown and has six children. But she carves out time to help those in need because it's important, she said. She said she feels blessed to be able to help veterans.

"The outpouring support from the community is very encouraging and the reason we continue," she said.

Robert Rose, 31, is grateful for the support offered by members of the community.

Rose, a North Charleston native, enlisted in the Army at 17. He served a year in Afghanistan.

Rose spent eight years total in the Army before reentering civilian life back home, where he battled post-traumatic stress disorder and struggled to retain employment. Rose ended up homeless for three years.

"Battling (PTSD) ... it was hard to keep a job," he said.

The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Hospital helped Rose land housing at Patriot Villas earlier this year. Rose said he'll soon gain access to veteran disability benefits, which he says will help him get a car, and other items.

The serviceman applauded Carroll and others who do good works.

"It's beautiful having a nice place where nice people come together and help veterans," Rose said.

The pandemic has impacted how the volunteers render aid. Veterans now take their meals to go instead of dining together indoors at tables at the Friday food distributions.

The volunteer group has lost some members who've opted not to help out due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.