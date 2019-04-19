The Charleston area is under a wind advisory through the evening hours, and forecasters say damaging winds and severe storms could develop along South Carolina's coast this afternoon.

Gusts of up to 50 mph may blow down limbs, trees and power lines. Meteorologists expect scattered power outages. High-profile vehicles should take extra caution on bridges and overpasses.

Showers and storms started moving in to the tri-county area shortly after sunrise. Winds were expected to pick up with more storms likely as the day goes on.

Additionally, coastal flooding might disrupt the morning commute in low-lying areas. High tide will be at 8:37 a.m., and a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Meteorologists say some roads could become impassable.

Severe weather — lightning, damaging wind gusts, possibly hail and isolated tornadoes — is forecast for this afternoon. Tornado or severe thunderstorm watches are likely.

The risk for severe weather will be highest from late morning through late this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Colleton County School District on Friday morning announced schools would operate on an early dismissal schedule. That means the Early Childhood Center will dismiss at 10:40 a.m., elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., Colleton County Middle School will dismiss at noon, and Colleton County High School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

No announcements have been made yet as to whether the inclement weather will impact the Colleton County High School prom scheduled for Friday night.

The impacts of the inclement weather in downtown Charleston started just before 9 a.m.

The Lockwood Drive office of the South Carolina DMV said on Twitter that they would not be able to complete road tests due to flooding on the route.

Along with the wind advisory, the National Weather Service based in North Charleston has so far issued a high surf advisory until 11 p.m. There will be a high risk of dangerous rip currents and 6 to 8 foot breaking waves.