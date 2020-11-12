Charleston area under flash flood watch Thursday, heavy rain expected

The Charleston area is under a flash flood watch on Thursday, with up to four inches of rain expected throughout the day.

Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are all included under the watch, which starts at 10 a.m. and will last into the evening, the National Weather Service said.

Around two to four more inches of rain are predicted to fall across the area Thursday. Storms should move offshore late tonight, forecasters said.

If bands of thunderstorms occur during high tide in the late afternoon, the likelihood of flash flooding will increase, particularly in downtown Charleston and areas near tidal creeks and rivers. High tide for 5 p.m. is forecast at 6.7 feet, slightly below the standard threshold for minor flooding.

Some roadways may become impassable, forecasters said.