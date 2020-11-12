You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charleston area under flash flood watch Thursday, heavy rain expected

Smith Street flooding.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Smith Street is flooded from heavy rains Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

The Charleston area is under a flash flood watch on Thursday, with up to four inches of rain expected throughout the day.

Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are all included under the watch, which starts at 10 a.m. and will last into the evening, the National Weather Service said.

Around two to four more inches of rain are predicted to fall across the area Thursday. Storms should move offshore late tonight, forecasters said.

If bands of thunderstorms occur during high tide in the late afternoon, the likelihood of flash flooding will increase, particularly in downtown Charleston and areas near tidal creeks and rivers. High tide for 5 p.m. is forecast at 6.7 feet, slightly below the standard threshold for minor flooding.

Some roadways may become impassable, forecasters said.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News