Charleston County is under a flash flood warning as a wide band of heavy rainfall moves across the tri-county area and complicates the Friday morning commute, forcing the closure of at least a dozen downtown roads.
The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until 11:30 a.m. It includes downtown Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Isle of Palms, Fort Sumter, Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island.
High tide is expected to peak shortly after noon at 5 feet.
Since 4 a.m., between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain had already fallen in areas between Johns Island to northern Mount Pleasant, according to the National Weather Service. An additional 1 to 1.5 inches is expected by late morning.
The heavy rainfall has already broken a daily record at the Charleston International Airport, which had received 1.90 inches shortly before 7 a.m., surpassing the previous record of 1.79 inches set in 1977.
Flooding has shut down some roads downtown. Closures include King Street at Huger Street, Coming Street between Beaufain and Wentworth streets, and Morris Street between Coming Street and Rutledge Avenue. Social media reports also showed flooding around Medical University of South Carolina and parts of the Crosstown.
Some of the heaviest rain came during the morning commute, as workers and parents driving their children to school struggled to navigate through streets swollen with water. Around Ashley Hall school on the peninsula, several streets were nearly impassible and cars threw up thick sprays as they hustled to blast through standing water of uncertain depths.
Traffic around the hospitals spilled onto Calhoun Street, only to find passage onto Rutledge Avenue closed off and rush-hour traffic jockeying for space in the one lane near Smith Street that was navigable. Further down the peninsula, standing water began to gather on sections of Anson Street that rarely see flooding.
In West Ashley, Church Creek is rising rapidly approaching flood stage of 6.5 feet.
By 8:20 a.m., drainage ditches in the Ashley Forest neighborhood near Avondale were nearly full. The southern end of Talk Oak Avenue, where there are no drainage ditches, was already flooded with some standing water in yards. The neighborhood connects to the Avondale commercial strip, where Magnolia Road has started to flood.