Low-lying areas in Charleston and surrounding areas are under a coastal flood advisory until 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Up to one-half foot of flooding is possible in areas along shorelines and areas near tidal waterways in Beaufort, Charleston and coastal portions of Colleton counties, the Weather Service said. Some roads could be impassable.
A high tide of 7.2 feet is expected shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Weather Service said.
"Saltwater inundation will be possible one to two hours before and after high tide," the Weather Service said.