Cars drive through flooded waters on Lockwood Drive during 8 ft tidal flooding in Charleston Harbor Thursday evening, Aug. 29, 2019 in Charleston. The city and surrounding low-lying areas are under a coastal flood advisory on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Low-lying areas in Charleston and surrounding areas are under a coastal flood advisory until 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Up to one-half foot of flooding is possible in areas along shorelines and areas near tidal waterways in Beaufort, Charleston and coastal portions of Colleton counties, the Weather Service said. Some roads could be impassable. 

A high tide of 7.2 feet is expected shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Weather Service said. 

"Saltwater inundation will be possible one to two hours before and after high tide," the Weather Service said. 

