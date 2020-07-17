Charleston area to get more emergency housing for veterans

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically increased the housing needs for veterans, and more emergency beds could be coming to Charleston with the help of the community.

“Veterans, they protect us ... this is just a way to give back,” said Leslie Jackson, owner of Senior Housing and Resource Management.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s homeless program was seeing a decline in the number of homeless veterans reaching out to them earlier in the year, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It was because of a pause on evictions, said Meg Boyle, a coordinator with the homeless program.

Now that the pause has lifted, the program has suddenly seen an abundance of veterans in need of emergency housing.

“We started getting flooded,” Boyle said.

Jackson and her team have recently been awarded a contract to house homeless veterans in the Charleston area when Boyle said they really needed additional options. The five-year contract is for 15 beds that will be a part of the VA's homeless program.

The VA provides funding to pay for those beds every night. The payment covers the bed, transportation, three meals a day and case services. The goal is to start bringing in veterans on Sept. 1. The shelter will be located in a house near the Post Office on James Island.

Jackson is hoping to raise $100,000 with the help of the community so everything can be finalized with loans and renovations. There is a clear need for more housing, she said. They’re hoping to help over 300 veterans in the next five years.

“I’m just trying to push some good into the world,” she said.

A mobile community

Advocates have found that veterans tend to have higher chances of experiencing homelessness than civilians. Many veterans put in their service to the country and are often forgotten.

“They will isolate themselves more," Boyle said.

They may not reach out to available resources. The same is seen with mental health and suicide rates.

Every year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conducts a point-in-time count of veterans experiencing homelessness. The department looks at a specific date and time and records the number of unsheltered and sheltered veterans in an area.

South Carolina recorded 462 homeless veterans in 2019. Boyle said around 100 were in the Charleston area during that point-in-time count.

Though that may not seem like a lot, she said, the homeless veterans in the area are always moving in and out of one location. She recently worked with a veteran who had been to 20 VA hospitals across the country. So 100 veterans on a single day one year and 100 the next doesn’t mean it’s the exact same people experiencing homelessness.

There may be more.

“They’re constantly coming and going,” she said.

Having beds that are specifically designated for veterans, gives them more options when looking for last minute housing. In Charleston, the VA has community partners such as One80 Place that they can network with for potential beds.

They have a national grant program that providers can apply for to offer long-term support for homeless veterans. There is also an emergency contract transitional housing program.

Not all veterans necessarily need long-term assistance. They may need more immediate and short-term help. That's where the contract with Jackson's program comes in.

For a long time, the VA hasn't had last-minute emergency housing specifically designated for veterans in Charleston. There were options in Myrtle Beach, and veterans could decide if they wanted to be transported there if a bed was available. But that resource is routinely full.

The goal is to add more resources to the VA network. Tonya Lobbestael, a spokeswoman for the Ralph H. Johnson hospital, said the VA's Community Resource and Referral Center in North Charleston was created to connect veterans to resources and their partners.

It's the first stop for veterans to get immediate service. Jackson's program will be added to the list of partners such as One80 Place and Patriot Villas.

“Those partners are key to us being able to help our veterans," Lobbestael said.

Starting the nonprofit

Jackson has known there was a huge need for more housing in the Charleston area.

She has been the owner of Assisted Living Locators in Charleston for around four years where she helps senior citizens find places to live. She has also worked making prosthetic limbs for people, including veterans, who have had an arm or a leg amputated.

It was through these positions that she got inspired to create the nonprofit Senior Housing Resource Management. She said she would receive countless phone calls about housing struggles. The contract with the VA hospital is her first project with the nonprofit and her first time attempting to help directly with homelessness.

“You either lean into the problem or you completely go in the other direction," she said. "I can’t ignore it.”

Jackson hopes to have a program that helps veterans with employment and permanent housing. She has networked with local wellness practitioners to help with things like chiropractic care and general health. The plan is to have the shelter feel like a home and be a part of the neighborhood.

“We just want a holistic and therapeutic atmosphere," she said.

The goal now is fundraising. Will Matheson is a board member on Jackson's nonprofit. He decided to join to help add his expertise in fundraising. He works in raising money for investments.

How to help Those interested in helping support Senior Housing and Resource Management's veteran facility can donate to the programs gofundme or email Leslie Jackson at ljackson@assistedlivinglocators.com.

He said the VA contract is unique because they are trying to raise a large sum of money before the program even starts. Typically charity programs ask for $100,000 after they've started running.

“The hardest part is on the front end," he said. "If we don’t raise the money, it doesn’t happen."

Other options include working with a bank and other partners to get the funds. So it's possible to open the program without reaching the fundraising goal, it would just mean increased debt and resource strain.

“Donations are better than debt," he said.