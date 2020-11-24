Charleston area students experiencing 'COVID slide.' Test scores in pandemic have dropped.

When South Carolina schools shuttered in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, education experts feared the worst. They worried about the impact the school closures would have on the students already struggling to keep up with their peers.

In Charleston County, early data collected at the start of this school year suggests that these suspicions have been confirmed: The so-called "COVID slide" is a reality for many students, and district officials will need to implement additional learning strategies to help them catch up.

Standardized test scores from 2019 compared with those administered in September show a "heavy negative impact of school closures," Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said, especially in mathematics.

Making things worse: Students who were already performing at a lower academic level were impacted more severely than those who were already on track.

"Those that were behind got further behind," Postlewait said. "Those who were on grade level or above weren’t impacted nearly so much."

Students in elementary school were also impacted more by the closures than those in upper grade levels. Students’ math performance also showed more significant losses.

"The losses are very concerning when we look at mathematics," Postlewait said.

Charleston County students who entered the second grade this fall demonstrated a significantly lower level of academic achievement on this year’s mathematics Measure of Academic Progress assessment, more commonly known as the MAP test, than the cohort of second graders who took the exam during the fall 2019 semester.

"This year’s second graders came in over 10 percentile points behind last years’ second graders, which means there was learning loss in the first grade," said CCSD’s Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher.

Data across grades three through eight show similar dips in performance.

Postlewait and other educational leaders have been quick to point out that this year’s assessments only provide one type of data point that contribute to a much bigger picture, and that the tests this year were administered under unusual circumstances.

Some students took the exam online at home instead of in the classroom, and some students who took the exam at school experienced technical difficulties.

These inconsistencies could have had an impact on students scores, she said.

"The important point for our children is they lost a lot. They’re not where they have normally been. So we have to take some extra measures to make up for that learning loss," Postlewait said.

Neighboring school districts in the tri-county area have reported similar setbacks in their initial assessments this school year.

"Pretty much everybody across the state is reporting a little bit of the slide," said Thad Schmenk, director of assessment and accountability in Dorchester District 2.

Schmenk estimated that between 5 and 6 percent of DD2 elementary and middle school students experienced significant COVID-19 slide on their English Language Arts and mathematics test scores this year.

Like Charleston County, the greatest impact of the pandemic has been across the elementary school grades, Schmenk said. The district also observed far less of a slide in students' English scores compared with their math assessments, he said.

In Berkeley County schools, where administrators assess students using the Reading Inventory and Math Inventory standardized tests at the beginning of the year, more than 50 percent of students in third through 10th grades scored in the "below basic" category on the 2020 assessment.

In seven of the eight grade levels who took the assessment, there was a decrease in the percentage of students scoring "proficient" and "advanced" from 2019 to 2020.

Despite the additional challenges educators face this year, all hope is not lost for students, said Karolyn Belcher, CCSD’s chief academic officer.

The district is working on plans to create extra support measures for the students who need it, Belcher said, including a robust summer camp program and in-person instructional support groups for low-income students.

Educators this year are actively trying to accelerate students' learning by bridging the gap between what students should have learned in the spring and what they're supposed to be learning this year, Belcher said.

But experts have predicted that it will likely take students up to two years to fully make up for the learning loss caused by the pandemic, Belcher said.

The good news: High school students' learning wasn't disrupted nearly as much as elementary and middle schoolers. The district's overall pass rate on high school Advanced Placement exams was over 70 percent this year.

"That’s quite a feat," Postlewait said.

Additionally, the district’s composite SAT score from the spring was above the national average, and the number of students who received college credit via dual enrollment courses nearly doubled.

It’s a similar story in Dorchester. DD2’s high school students actually saw improvements in their assessment scores this year, Schmenk said.

Still, he said, the district is careful to not jump to any conclusions yet. After all, he said, this data is preliminary and was completed under abnormal circumstances this year.

Most school districts will administer another round of testing and assessment in December. The results of these exams are expected to give teachers, parents and community members a more complete picture of the COVID-19 learning loss. Charleston County School Board members are expected to get an update on students’ progress in January.