Work on Charleston County’s planned state-of-the art recycling center has come to a halt — again.
This time, officials have no new timeline for the North Charleston facility’s completion, but they say it certainly won't open in the spring.
“As we were starting to get into construction, we had seen that staff, in an effort to save costs, had sort of skinnied up the center,” said Councilman Brantley Moody, chairman of the Recycling and Solid Waste committee.
“It was morphing into something else, so we decided to tap the brakes and get back to the original concept,” he said.
This is the second time work has stopped at the 22-acre tract on Palmetto Commerce Parkway since construction started 16 months ago.
The project kicked off to great fanfare in May 2017 but then it stopped for about six months after the contractor raised concerns about the soils at the former asphalt manufacturing site.
About 4,000 cubic yards of soil were removed and replaced, and construction resumed early this year, only to come to another standstill about three months ago.
The modified project taking shape at the site, which the county purchased for $2.9 million, was a building about two-thirds the size of the one originally planned. Access roads, parking and other elements were also changed.
“It was going to be a fine center for just Charleston County, but the original vision ... was sort of a tri-county regional recycling center,” Moody said. “And it looked like what staff had worked out with the contractors was not going to meet the original concept.”
Regional facility
The original 57,000-square-foot facility would have been capable of handling not only Charleston County residents’ plastic, cardboard and bottles but also those from neighboring counties, officials said.
The $24 million project, funded through the county’s solid waste user fee, would have tripled the capacity of the Romney Street recycling center, which processed about more than 150 tons of material daily before it closed in July 2015.
The Romney Street center closed due to escalating operating costs, old technology, a weak market for processed recyclables and problems finding a contractor to run the operation.
The long-awaited new facility — approved by County Council in April 2013 — was to have the latest processing equipment, including optical sorting machines, to reduce labor costs and to produce high-quality recycled material for sale. It was designed to process 25 tons of recyclables per hour.
Moody said he doesn’t fault the county staff for making changes, but when council members studied the new footprint, they had concerns. The altered plans could allow trucks to stack up on Palmetto Commerce Parkway instead of along an access road. It also moved the parking lot and dump areas.
Despite the construction issues, Charleston County residents continue to roll their blue bins to the curbside biweekly, and the material continues to be driven north to Horry County for processing.
“I put my bin out every other Tuesday and when I come home, it’s empty,” said Latrice Murray, a West Ashley resident. “I have no complaints. I don’t care where they take it as long as they take it.”
Moody said county officials are still committed to building the recycling facility that residents desire.
“Our vision hasn’t changed,” he said. “Yes, it’s going to be late, but we’ve got to get this right,” he said. “This is a generational facility and if it’s six months late or whatever but is on budget, I think that the public will be OK with that.”
Shipping to Horry
Since Romney Street closed, Charleston has shipped about 218 truckloads of recyclables monthly to Horry County at an annual cost of about $1.4 million.
“We’re paying them handsomely, but we appreciate the partnership,” Moody said.
But some officials said there are issues. More than a third of the recyclables sent to Horry make the 125-mile trek back to Charleston County to the Bees Ferry landfill.
“It was found that Charleston’s material had more than double the amount of unusable items in their material that Horry County did,” said Mike Bessant, director of Operations for Horry County Solid Waste Authority.
Before Charleston, about 14 percent of Horry’s materials couldn’t be processed or sold. After, that number shot to 34 percent.
Summerville and the Dorchester County part of North Charleston, however, both ended their curbside programs because they didn’t have anywhere to send their recyclables after Romney Street closed.
Neither Dorchester nor Berkeley counties has curbside pickup either, but both have drop-off sites.
Dorchester has 14 convenience sites, including some that accept electronic waste, furniture, yard debris or other specialty items. Dorchester recycles paper, cardboard and some other items.
Berkeley County’s 18 centers only accept paper, cardboard, aluminum and steel.
In addition, in a public-private partnership with RePower South, Berkeley broke ground in April on a recycling and recovery facility that will allow residents to put trash and recyclables into one bin that will be sorted at the facility, with some of the material used to make alternative fuel pellets.
The facility is on track to open in March, officials said.