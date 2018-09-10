School and government leaders started announcing emergency closures and other plans Monday as Hurricane Florence moved toward the East Coast.

Charleston Southern University will end classes at 2 p.m. Monday. Campus offices will close at 4 p.m. and remain closed until further notice. All campus activities, sporting events and campus visits are canceled after 4 p.m. Monday. The dining hall will remain open until noon Tuesday. For updates from CSU, click here.

Berkeley County School District announced, "all Berkeley schools and offices will close Tuesday so students, staff, and their families can prepare for Hurricane Florence. Schools and offices will remain closed Wednesday through Friday." The school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has been cancelled. Further announcements will be made via email, text alert, phone calls,Facebook and the school district website.

Charleston County School District announced Monday afternoon its schools will close Tuesday. Their reopening will depend on several things, including: the status of evacuation orders; the ultimate path of the storm; and degree of damage to its school facilities. Makeup dates have been scheduled for Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Feb. 18. Monday's school board Committee of the Whole meeting was postponed due to storm preparations. For updates from CCSD, follow the district on Facebook or Twitter.

Dorchester County School District 2 announced they will close schools Tuesday. The district has posted a link to its inclement weather procedures on the district website.

Dorchester County School District 4 will be closed Tuesday "until further notice," according to a district spokesperson. For more information, check the school district website.

The College of Charleston has not announced any schedule changes. The college announced via Twitter Monday morning, "CofC continues to monitor Hurricane Florence. At present, CofC remains on its normal schedule and all classes are being held as scheduled."

Trident Technical College has not announced any schedule changes. The college is expected to provide an update at 6 p.m. Monday. For more information, check the Trident website, Facebook page or Twitter account.

Dominion Energy's Charleston-area Meet-and-Greet event, set for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Trident Technical College, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. Check Dominion Energy’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Berkeley County Government offices will be closed Tuesday "until further notice to allow citizens to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Florence," according to a press release.

The Communities in Schools 2018 Leadership Town Hall, scheduled for Wednesday at the Charleston Area Convention Center, has been called off. A new date for the event has not been announced.