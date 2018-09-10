School and government leaders started announcing emergency closures and other plans Monday as Hurricane Florence moved toward the East Coast.

Berkeley County School District announced its schools and offices will close Tuesday so students, staff, and their families can prepare for the storm. Schools and offices will remain closed through Friday. The school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has been cancelled. Further announcements will be made via email, text alert, phone calls,Facebook and the school district website.

Charleston County School District announced Monday afternoon its schools will close Tuesday. Their reopening will depend on several things, including: the status of evacuation orders; the ultimate path of the storm; and degree of damage to its school facilities. Makeup dates have been scheduled for Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Feb. 18. Monday's school board Committee of the Whole meeting was postponed due to storm preparations. For updates from CCSD, follow the district on Facebook or Twitter.

Dorchester County School District 2 announced they will close schools Tuesday. The district has posted a link to its inclement weather procedures on the district website.

Dorchester County School District 4 will be closed Tuesday "until further notice," according to a district spokesperson. For more information, check the school district website.

Charleston Southern University ended classes at 2 p.m. Monday, and its campus offices closed at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice. All campus activities, sporting events and campus visits were canceled after 4 p.m. Monday. The dining hall will remain open until noon Tuesday. For updates from CSU, click here.

The College of Charleston held afternoon classes as scheduled Monday, but it cancelled all classes and events starting Tuesday. The closure affects its main downtown Charleston campus as well as its North Campus, Patriot’s Point, Grice Marine Lab and the Lowcountry Graduate Center, including those courses taught in the English Language Institute and the Charleston Bridge Program, according to its website. A re-opening date has not been announced.

Trident Technical College also held its afternoon and evening classes Monday. The college will be closed and classes will be cancelled Tuesday through Friday. For more information, check the Trident website, Facebook page or Twitter account.

The Citadel cancelled classes and all other campus events starting Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice. Online classes will continue as scheduled. The Corps of Cadets will be released by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. "Once this order is given, every member of the Corps will depart the campus in an orderly fashion, in accordance with The Citadel’s hurricane evacuation plans," the school website says.

The Charleston School of Law will close Tuesday and reopen Monday, Sept. 17.

Claflin University will close Monday at 5 p.m. until further notice.

The American College of the Building Arts in Charleston closed beginning at 5 p.m. Monday until further notice.

National Parks in the Charleston area will be closed starting Tuesday. This includes Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island, the Fort Sumter Visitor Education Center in downtown Charleston, and the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant. Ferry trips to Fort Sumter have been cancelled until further notice.

The South Carolina Aquarium closed Monday at 5 p.m. and planned to remain closed through Thursday.

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will be closed Tuesday and said it would reopen as soon as essential services are restored following Hurricane Florence.

Dominion Energy's Charleston-area Meet-and-Greet event, set for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Trident Technical College, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. Check Dominion Energy’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Berkeley County Government offices will be closed Tuesday until further notice to allow citizens to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Florence, according to a press release.

The Communities in Schools 2018 Leadership Town Hall, scheduled for Wednesday at the Charleston Area Convention Center, has been called off. A new date for the event has not been announced.

All Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission facilities and parks will be closed Tuesday until further notice. According to a press release, "All CCPRC events and programs, including Yappy Hour (scheduled for Sept. 13 at James Island County Park), Starlight Yoga (scheduled for Sept. 13 at the Mount Pleasant Pier), and the Moonlight Mixer (scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Folly Beach Pier), have been canceled through Sunday, Sept. 16. Starlight Yoga at the Mount Pleasant Pier will be rescheduled for Sept. 20."

The Charleston County Public Library said it will close all branches and book drops Tuesday until further notice. Patrons were asked not to leave items outside the book drops. Any fines accrued from late materials are due during the closure period will be waived.

The Dorchester County Library will close Tuesday until further notice. Book returns will be closed, and no late fines will be charged while the library is closed.

The Berkeley County Library System will close Tuesday until further notice.

The University of South Carolina's main campus in Columbia will be closed and classes cancelled starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. until further notice. Columbia is not included in the governor's evacuation order, so the university does not anticipate students will need to leave. "The University of South Carolina is encouraging students, faculty and staff to stay at home and stay off the roads as the evacuation of the state’s coastal region proceeds," the school said. For more information, visit www.sc.edu/weather.

The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry will be closed Tuesday until further notice.

Charleston County Courts, including Family Court, Common Pleas and General Sessions, have been cancelled for the week.

The Charleston City Market will be closed Tuesday until the evacuation notice is lifted.

Charleston Stage Company has cancelled all performances of Mamma Mia! scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The company will schedule additional performances next week.