Charleston-area residents can still chime in on billion-dollar I-526 widening project

NORTH CHARLESTON — The final official public comment period for the Interstate 526 widening project is nearing its end. But residents still have time to voice concerns about the state's billion-dollar road plan.

A live, virtual public comment session for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project, which hopes to reduce congestion on Interstates 526 and 26, is planned for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is the last opportunity to get your comments heard," said Joy Riley, the state Department of Transportation project manager. “Once we start buying land, we’re less likely to make changes at that point.”

Registration is required to comment. Register online at www.publicinput.com/LCCWestLiveComments or by calling or texting 843-258-1135. The public comment period officially ends Jan. 15.

The level of public engagement has roughly been what project leaders expected, given the pandemic. The project's public hearing website has logged 6,500 views since Nov. 12, when the public hearing period started.

Thirteen appointments were scheduled during the three days made available for in-person meetings at the project's community office in North Charleston earlier this month, and 15 people have signed up to comment for Tuesday's live comment session.

Most of the in-person appointments were made by those who live or own property in the vicinity of I-526 and were concerned about potential right-of-way acquisitions. They were able to meet one on one with specialists to answer their questions in depth, Riley said.

"We’re getting a lot of call activity," Riley said. "That tells me that people are interacting with (the website). We knew it'd be less people who’d come into the office.”

Of the 82 formal comments received so far during the public comment period, roughly 20 percent came from those who are opposed to widening the highway and prefer the money be spent elsewhere, Riley said.

Many people also had environmental concerns regarding flooding and pollution. Several raised questions about increased noise levels once the project is completed.

In addition to the comments, the state has received 135 participants in the survey regarding the Lowcountry Corridor West draft community mitigation plan.

The survey seeks public input on potential neighborhood enhancements, such as new affordable housing, upgraded sidewalks, improved lighting, and several other mitigations.

The state also conducted three community drop-ins for the four communities slated to see most of the impact caused by the road widening.

Project officials set up tents outside that saw about 50 people at each meeting. The outdoor meetings worked well because they offered plenty of space for social distancing and good air flow, Riley said.

It's a technique project leaders likely will use again.

“We just felt like we really wanted to give those folks an in-person opportunity," she said. "We haven’t seen a lot of virtual activity from members of the community who are most impacted.”

One of the outdoor meetings was hosted at Enoch Chapel United Methodist, a church that will be relocated by the project.

The church is working with a real estate agent to find a new building, preferably in North Charleston, said the Rev. Victoria Richardson. Church members are hoping for a facility with more space to do ministry.

"You don’t want to get something worse than what you have," Richardson said.

Cynthia Anderson, a member of the project's Community Advisory Council, encouraged people to express their concerns before it's too late. The project is years away from breaking ground, but now is the time to tell the state what sort of mitigations are needed for the neighborhoods, Anderson said.

"A lot of the leg work is being done now," she said.

The Lowcountry Corridor West project is the first of a pair of road plans that will widen I-526 between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant. The "West" project focuses on 9 miles between Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley and Virginia Avenue in North Charleston, in addition to revamping the interchange at I-26 and 526.