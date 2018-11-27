A Charleston-area hip-hop radio DJ has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Beaufort County over the weekend.
The body of Nathaniel Scott Jr., 28, of Beaufort, was found in a wooded area near 260 Bailey Road, just outside of Sheldon, deputies said. Scott was featured on the airwaves for Z93 Jamz (93.3 FM) with a show that typically ran from 10 p.m. to midnight, according to a post published on the station's Facebook page. The North Charleston-based station could not immediately be reached for comment.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage said on Tuesday that Scott's death was being investigated as a murder. An autopsy was expected to take place sometime Tuesday at Medical University Hospital.
In the early morning hours Sunday, around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to the scene for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies said they came across multiple women who were screaming for them to help a man located in a nearby wooded area who had been shot. Nearby, deputies found Scott's body in a small hole surrounded by fallen trees, according to an incident report.
One deputy said in the report that he checked Scott's vitals, but noted that the man was cold to the touch.
Earlier that morning, at about 2:45 a.m., Beaufort deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the same area. When they arrived, according to the report, they encountered roughly 100 people along with 80 vehicles at 260 Bailey Road. Nobody would cooperate when authorities tried to speak with individuals there, deputies said. Upon searching the area, authorities found no evidence of a shooting, the report said.
However, the report continued, the presence of the numerous vehicles "made it difficult to effectively check the area at that time."
Investigators are trying to speak with anyone who attended the gathering near the wooded area who may have additional information related to the shooting. They may contact Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.