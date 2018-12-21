Consider for a moment: You're on the hunt for that perfect gift for a loved one.
Despite exhaustive searches through the aisles of department stores, your quest proves futile. But hope is not lost — you find just what you're looking for thanks to a local vendor online.
You and the seller agree to make the transaction in a public setting. But where?
Local police agencies in recent years — most recently with the addition of the Charleston Police Department this winter — offer what they hail as a secure place for strangers to make transactions: safe exchange zones.
These zones, which now exist in Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, are monitored by surveillance cameras and are situated near police stations for the agencies that have them. The zones typically look like parking spaces with a sign designating the area as a safe exchange site.
Though Charleston's safe exchange zones were launched in November, officer Cory Stratton, who proposed and developed the zones for CPD, said they are optimistic that these designated areas will be used increasingly through the holiday season.
"The Safe Exchange Zones provide a safe environment for people, who buy, sell, or trade items in private party transactions, with people they don’t know. Additionally, the area can be used as a safe and neutral site for child custody exchanges," Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement announcing the project.
"The goal of the Safe Exchange Zone is to help reduce and deter fraudulent transactions, thefts, violent custody disputes and robberies," he said.
In Charleston, there are two locations: the surface parking lot of the police department at 180 Lockwood Blvd. downtown, and the an area near the Charleston police Team 4 office at 3545 Mary Ader Ave. in West Ashley.
"I don't know exactly if there are any plans to expand (the safe exchange zones), but I think it's a very cost-effective thing that could easily be reproduced across the city," Stratton said. "These transactions (between strangers) are happening all over the city every single day ... I would imagine that the effect of saying 'Alright, let's meet at a police station or a police team office.' I would hope it would be enough to deter someone who was potentially thinking about (taking advantage of someone)."
Stratton said he based the initiative on law enforcement agencies that already have similar efforts in place, in this case the Mount Pleasant and North Charleston police departments.
Mount Pleasant police first introduced its safe exchange zone site in February 2016, said agency spokesman Inspector Chip Googe. And although the MPPD safe exchange zone has been active for nearly three years, Googe said he still is working to make more people aware of it.
Like Charleston and North Charleston, Mount Pleasant currently does not track how many people use the site, which is designated with a painted blue curb marker and located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane.
"We've gotten good feedback from people that are using it (though) it's not on a constant basis," Googe said. "We still run across people who ... are like, 'Oh, I didn't know we had that.' "
It's unclear how much crime has occurred when strangers met to finalize a business deal arranged online, but the Lowcountry has seen at least one high profile tragedy.
In 2013, William Alex Apps, a College of Charleston student who grew up in Beaufort, was killed after meeting someone who responded to his Craiglist post advertising a truck for sale.