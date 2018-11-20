Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds needs the community to get angry.
The Holy City, he said, faces a crisis of drunk and drugged driving that's claiming lives at roughly twice the average national rate. With the holiday season underway, the chief and other area officials said they're stepping up enforcement efforts and calling on the public to get educated.
"The one thing that every one of these collisions has in common is that they're all preventable," Reynolds said. "We know that we can do something about it."
Inside a room at police headquarters on Lockwood Drive Tuesday afternoon, the chief stood in front of a phalanx of officers, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other local officials, and announced increased patrols and other initiatives.
He also presented sobering statistics.
Since January 2008, there have been 123 fatal crashes in Charleston, the chief said. Of that total, 83 involved impairment and 52 involved so-called "vulnerable roadway users" like pedestrians and bicyclists.
Overall, fatal crashes have increased every year since 2012, Reynolds said.
In an effort to increase roadway safety, the department has reassigned 10 officers to its traffic division, bringing staffing in that section up to 20, Reynolds said. The department plans to maintain traffic services division personnel at that level on a permanent basis.
Other law enforcement agencies in the area also planned to step up enforcement efforts for the holiday season, he said.
Reynolds and other officials who gathered on Tuesday said they hoped that an increased presence will make motorists think before they get behind the wheel, especially if they've consumed alcohol, narcotics or any kind of medication that could impair driving.
For the chief and others, a major driving force was the death of 11-year-old Selma Akguel.
Akguel, a Danish tourist, was walking with her parents near Cannon Park in July when she was hit by an SUV driven by 31-year-old Jeffrey William Wakefield.
Wakefield, it was later determined, had fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash. He faces one count each of reckless homicide and felony DUI involving death, according to court records. His case is ongoing.
The incident, Reynolds said, underscored the need to buckle down on road safety.
"It never should have happened," he said "We need to have better outcomes. We looked at that and said we need to do more."
For Tecklenburg, the increased emphasis on enforcement goes hand-in-hand with educating the public on the dangers of impaired, distracted or otherwise unsafe driving, and with making sure the city's traffic engineering is up to par.
Councilman Mike Seekings, who chairs Charleston's Traffic and Transportation Committee, said the region's explosive growth in population creates new transportation challenges and that part of the solution will be if the public works with law enforcement and city officials.
"The change is on an individual basis," Seekings said. "They have to take individual ownership."
Steven Burritt, executive director of the South Carolina chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, reiterated the increased risk of impaired driving during the holidays and spoke about the organization's campaign to enlist designated drivers.
"This is absolutely a time where we need to get the message out about good decision making," Burritt said. "The best option is always a non-drinking designated driver."
The state chapter will be participating in MADD's longstanding Tie One On For Safety campaign in which participants can commit to reducing impairment-related crashes by designating sober drivers, providing alternative transportation and serving nonalcoholic beverages at social gatherings, among other points.
In 2017, South Carolina saw 313 drunk-driving deaths, the ninth most of any state in the nation, Burritt said. The Palmetto State, however, is 23rd in population.
"Pennsylvania had one more drunk driving fatality than we did and they have 8 million more people," he said. "We've got to do better."