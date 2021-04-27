Charleston area parents protest school districts' mask rules. Experts defend practice.

As the 2020-21 school year nears its end, a group of parents are asking that the Charleston County School District remove the requirement for students to wear masks on campus.

Over 50 parents and students protested the rule in front of the district office building during a school board meeting on April 26 with signs and microphones in hand. The goal is to get the district to make masks optional, said Jessica Zeigler, a parent who attended the gathering.

“All teachers are vaccinated who want to be,” Zeigler, whose daughter is a kindergartner at Carolina Park Elementary, said in an interview. “Anyone in the state of South Carolina who wants to be vaccinated can be. So it’s no longer life or death. Let’s let our children have the gift of normalcy.”

Despite the availability of vaccines, medical officials say it's not the right time to get rid of mask requirements in schools. And the scientific community agrees they are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 when properly worn.

Of those who showed up to protest mask wearing, 24 spoke during the public comments section. Because of the large number of speakers, each person was limited to one minute in the interest of saving time. That time limit angered many of the speakers, some of whom were escorted out of the building by district security.

The Charleston parents weren't alone in their efforts. A Dorchester District 2 board meeting the same night also had a group of parents speaking out against the mask requirement. And Berkeley County School District officials expect a group of "anti-maskers" to speak to the district's board meeting on April 27.

Those who spoke in Charleston shared concerns about the masks causing setbacks for their children’s social development.

“This is the most precious time in childhood,” said Matt Whisnant, a parent of two CCSD students. “We’re taking valuable, irreplaceable time away from children. They need to see each other’s faces. They need to see their teacher’s faces. People need to be able to understand them.”

Whisnant and others shared concerns about adverse health effects as a result of the masks, including restricting a child’s ability to breathe.

Dr. Allison Eckard, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina who works with CCSD and other districts across the state, said there have been no credible studies that prove masks negatively affect a person’s health.

“There is no difference in (people’s) carbon dioxide levels with or without a mask,” she said. “It’s because masks allow exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide through the sides of the mask and front of the mask and they keep respiratory droplets in, which is what we are aiming for.”

Data-driven decisions

Despite the large crowd, the Charleston County School District remained steadfast in its decision to require masks through the rest of the current school year. The decision is in line with nearly all other districts in the state aside from Berkeley County, which “strongly encourages” masks on campus rather than requiring them. That district allows principals to make the final policy decision, and some have required mask wearing.

It’s too early for CCSD officials to determine whether masks will be required in the fall, but that is a possibility, Chief Operations Officer Jeff Borowy said. If parents and students are diligent about wearing masks and limiting social gatherings now, there will be a higher likelihood of a school year without masks, Eckard said.

Eckard added that health officials expect vaccines to open up to people ages 12 and older in the coming months.

“There is a very good chance that we will not have to wear masks going into next school year,” she said. “At this particular time, the cases are still exceedingly high.”

Many of the parents said they would unenroll their student from the district if the mask requirement remains in place. That will not influence decisions made by the district, Borowy said.

“We want to be able to look the public in the eye and say we are doing what’s best for kids,” he said.

The district’s data shows that the number of cases among students and children have been on the rise in recent weeks. Students who are 16 years or older started receiving vaccines at the schools April 27. Until then, no students in the district were able to be vaccinated at school.

Most of the spread among children is linked to gatherings outside of school when people are not wearing masks, Eckard said.

The number of positive cases among students per week has nearly doubled since the end of March, while the number of cases among staff declined to single digits in the past month. Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait attributes the trend to the district’s efforts to vaccinate employees.

“It appears that there is a correlation between when the vaccinations began and the reduction in the employees' rate of infection,” Postlewait said. “However, for students, we’ve seen the fourth straight week of increase in infections.”

Keeping kids in school

The masks keep the virus levels low in schools and throughout the community.

They work by preventing the spread of respiratory droplets, which carry and transmit the virus and travel through the air when people cough, sneeze, talk, shout or sing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Multiple studies have shown that masks were effective in preventing the spread of all kinds of diseases, not just COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Many of the long-term effects of the virus remain unknown.

One of Eckard’s main concerns is an increase in the prevalence of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, a disease that has been linked to children who have had or been around someone who has had COVID-19. The disease is severe and can cause inflammation and organ failure in those who get it.

Eckard has treated 25 patients with the disease at MUSC, and 100 cases have been confirmed in the state.

The hospital has “had children as close to death as they can be and brought back,” she said.

Removing masks and other prevention measures like Plexiglass barriers and distancing would lead to more quarantines, Eckard said.

“The whole point is to keep the kids in school,” she said. “We are so close to the end of the year. If people can just hold on to the end of the year and get as many people vaccinated as possible, I think we will see a different scenario come August.”

Jerrel Floyd and Andrew Miller contributed to this report.