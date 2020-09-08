Charleston area parents adjust to first day of school confusion, online class challenges

Thousands of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester students returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school.

For many, this was the first time they'd been inside a school building to see their teachers and administrators face to face since schools statewide closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In Charleston County, an estimated 13,000 students, or around 25 percent, showed up for their classes in person. The rest spent the day learning from home, accessing their lessons from behind a computer screen, either via the district's so-called "temporary remote" learning option, or through the long-term virtual academy platform.

The first day of school is always a hectic and confusing time. But what would have been minor issues in the past, such as trouble logging on to school-issued technology, were only amplified this year as students returned to the classroom during a global pandemic.

For the students who do attend school in person this year, one thing is certain: Most of their classrooms look very different this school year compared to the way they were when students left this spring.

Students, teachers and staff in Charleston County schools are required to wear face coverings while inside school buildings or while on student transportation. In classrooms where desks can't be spaced 6 feet apart, students can expect to see clear, plastic barriers installed on their desks.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a handful of backpack-clad students trickled inside Simmons-Pinckney Middle School downtown.

While most were successful, Sherrel Brightman and her sixth grade granddaughter were turned away at the door.

Brightman thought she had successfully registered her granddaughter for in-person learning. She showed up Tuesday morning only to find out that wasn't the case. Her granddaughter needed to go home and sign onto her computer for online classes by 8:30 a.m.

"She's disappointed in some sense because she was waiting for this for a long time," Brightman said.

She plans to talk with administrators later this week to find out if it's possible for her granddaughter to transfer to in-person school.

Although her granddaughter's first day of middle school started with confusion, Brightman said she's still going to make the most of it.

"It's alright. I'm OK with it," she said.

Another parent, Yulonda Clayton, was frustrated to learn that her son, an eighth grader at Simmons-Pinckney Middle, was enrolled in CCSD's online school.

Her son, Jacques, showed up outside the building Tuesday morning after he had trouble logging onto his school-issued Chromebook.

"I don’t want my son to be taught online," Clayton said. "I want him to be in school. I didn't know there was a choice."

At West Ashley High School, around 560 students showed up for in-person classes Tuesday.

Another 75 or so students on the in-person waitlist will likely be able to join by the end of this month, said Principal Ryan Cumback. Normally, the school's enrollment sits at nearly 1,800 students. The remaining 1,200 students tuned into their courses virtually.

During class changes, dozens of students flooded the halls. Hallway entrances were marked with small signs and floor arrows that directed the flow of traffic. Almost all students wore their masks properly, although a handful let their face coverings slip below their noses.

The lunchroom, which normally holds up to 550 students, now only hosts 160 students at a time, Cumback said. In order to accommodate everyone, the school alternated its daily schedule and now hosts three separate lunch periods.

Certain seats at the lunch tables were marked off with blue tape to designate where students could sit. Unmarked seats were spaced out so they were at least 6 feet apart.

While most students adhered to the new seating protocol, others ignored it. Teachers and lunch monitors occasionally stepped in to intervene by asking students to move to a different seat not marked off with tape.

"Our staff is doing the best they can," Cumback said.

Tuesday is only the first day of school, he said, and some students will need more time to adjust to some of the new safety measures.

A few students exchanged quick hugs and complimented each other on their colorful face masks before joining the winding line of students waiting to get their food.

In Emily Sandifer’s biology classroom, 11 students listened as she explained how to set up a messaging system for her course on their cell phones. They sat quietly at their desks behind two-sided clear, plastic barriers. Another 10 students were tuned into the class online.

Of those in the classroom, two weren’t wearing masks at all. One student pulled his down so that it rested underneath his chin. The rest wore face coverings properly.

This morning, Cumback said, several students had issues signing on to the district’s virtual learning management platform, Canvas.

"There were some issues with everybody trying to get on the portal and Canvas all at the same time," he said. "And then of course they either clicked the wrong link or we're signing into their first period class instead of homeroom, but little things in terms of the grand scheme of things. We can easily fix those things."

Students that had difficulty signing on were instructed to email their professor directly for the Zoom meeting link, he said.

"I think everybody kind of knows that the first day wasn't going to be absolutely flawless," he said.

Despite the challenges of the first day, Cumback is optimistic.

"Honestly we haven't had kids in here since March. And it seems like all we've been doing is planning and planning and waiting and wondering you know who's going to come back, when are they going to come back, what's it going to look like. So it's nice to just actually get them in the building today."

While some students showed up for the first day of class in person, the majority of students attended school virtually.

Claire Britton, a sixth grader at Allegro Charter School of Music, signed into her online choir class Tuesday morning for her first day as a middle schooler.

She sat in front of a small desk nestled in front of her bedroom window, the blinds drawn. In front of her were two devices: a school-issued iPad and a Chromebook that her parents purchased to help with the transition to virtual learning last spring.

All students at her school will spend the first four weeks of classes learning entirely virtually, said Bethany Britton, Claire's mother. After that, the district will reevaluate its learning plan every two weeks.

"I never thought that we would be here," Britton said of virtual learning. "I just assumed everything would be OK by now."

Claire's choir professor called roll on Zoom, stopping occasionally to ask students the correct way to pronounce their name. Later, he asked students to play a short, interactive game using the "chat" feature.

"It's not ideal," Britton said. "Obviously we want our kids in school because they're missing out on the social aspect."

A small schedule of all of Claire's Zoom meetings and passwords was pinned to a small bulletin board next to her desk. She has seven 50-minute classes throughout the day with a four-minute break between each one, although both of her classes Tuesday morning finished at least 15 minutes early. She recognized some of her old classmates in the Zoom call, but not many. "A lot of kids didn't come," Claire said.

A line of more than 25 cars idled outside Memminger Elementary School on Beaufain Street to pick up students after they were dismissed at 1:15.

Dozens of masked students were led to their parents’ car one-by-one by school staff.

Tannis James said her second grade son Al’Vonte did alright with virtual learning this spring, but getting him back into the classroom for face-to-face learning was a priority.

"He’s got to get an education," James said. "In person is most important to me."

Al’Vonte has had health problems, including asthma and bronchitis, in the past, James said. She is worried about the virus, but she’s confident in the additional safety measures the school has taken, such as requiring students to wear masks and installing clear barriers between desks.

"I’m very curious to see how they’re going to keep this up through the rest of the year and keep the children safe and healthy," she said.

Dottie Brown, the principal at Memminger, said that overall, the first day of school was very successful.

Around 25 percent of the school's total enrollment signed up for in-person learning, Brown said. After initially being able to accommodate all students who requested in person learning, Brown said that now there's a short waitlist of students hoping to receive face-to-face instruction.

There were some challenges with technology and, Brown said, although that's to be expected. Some students had trouble accessing the internet. Others forgot their online login information. Some parents called the school to say they didn't know how to sign their child on for online learning at all.

"It was multiple problems that we worked through, but overall I think it was pretty strong. And we'll just continue throughout the week to problem solve and make it as smooth as we can make it," she said.

Despite some of the technology hiccups, the school is in a much better place now with virtual learning than it was this spring, she said.

"We will continue to learn," she said. "I'm sure that we'll have big lessons that we've learned by the end of this week. We'll just continue to get better at it until all of our kids can come back."

CCSD dstrict leaders surprised parents Friday after announcing all students who were on the in-person waitlist as of Aug. 28 would be allowed to return to the classroom in person on Sept. 21.

The change in plans sparked frustration and confusion from some parents and teachers who worried the decision would lead to unsafe learning environments and crowded classrooms. The district emphasized that all schools will not exceed their safe building capacity figures.

Berkeley County

As the dozen or so children made their way down the hall at Howe Hall Arts Infused Magnet School in Goose Creek, a teacher reminded them about keeping their social distancing.

A bright, multi-colored, 6-foot long chameleon decal had been put on the floor to emphasis to the mask-wearing students about staying keeping their distance from one another as they made their to the next class.

Howe Hall AIMS principal Christopher Swetckie looked on with the pride of a first-time parent.

"The teachers, the faculty have been working so hard behind the scenes and have made this look very easy today," said Swetckie, who has been principal at Howe Hall for the past decade. "You’d think this was Day 20 and not the first day of classes."

Of the 420 students enrolled at Howe Hall, about 280 showed up Tuesday for in-person learning. The remaining 140 students elected to take their classes online to start the school year.

Swetckie said that classrooms that had a higher percentage of face-to-face learning were outfitted with three-sided Plexiglas to protect the students and teachers. There were other minor alterations like dance class not taking place in the normal room, but in a larger, multi-purpose facility for more space. Physical education classes were being held outdoors. All the teachers were using a "hybrid" teaching model.

"It’s like having a studio audience," Swetckie said.

Besides the social distancing and masks for the children and teachers, Swetckie said it was a typical first day.

While Berkeley County School District's official face covering policy encourages, but does not require, students and teachers to wear masks while inside school property, principals, staff and children inside Howe Hall all wore masks Tuesday morning.

"Besides the obvious stuff, it’s been a great day," Swetckie said. "Learning is happening and that’s a great thing to be able to say these days as a principal."

It was Ryan Kerkhoff’s first day of high school Tuesday. When he was taking classes online, he didn’t have to get out of bed until at least 11 a.m. The ninth grader was forced to rise at 7 a.m. to get to Cane Bay High School — a five-minute drive without traffic from the family’s Summerville home — in time for his first class.

"I’m not really looking forward this," Kerkhoff said.

His older brother, Tyler Kerkhoff, a senior at Cane bay, just smirked as his younger brother got in the family car and headed out to school. Ryan's first class this morning was online. He didn't have to be at school until at least 11 a.m.

"I didn’t enjoy my online experience very much. I did it to get it out of the way," Tyler said. "There will be more interaction with people, my friends, the teachers today and I won’t just have to look at a screen all day."

Tyler, who is a percussionist for the Cane Bay High School band, knows there will be differences this year at school. He spent the previous week helping set up the school’s band room and noticed that the chairs were farther apart.

"It’s pretty obvious that things are going to look a lot different if the band room is any indication," Tyler said.

The traffic getting in and out of the Cane Bay subdivision was heavier than usual Tuesday morning as parents were dropping their children off for the first day of classes. Berkeley County sheriff's deputies were directing traffic but warned parents about lengthy delays around the Cane Bay elementary, middle and high schools.

"I think that’s a first-week thing," said Kelli Kerkhoff, Ryan and Tyler’s mother. "The buses around here can be pretty unreliable, but after a few days, it’ll calm down."

Berkeley County parent Rob Colantuoni hovered over the stove Tuesday morning, making sure he cooked the bacon just right.

After all, it was a special morning. Tuesday marked the first day of eighth grade for his twins — Gabby and Lucian — and he wanted the day to start out right. It’s been six months since Colantuoni, a computer programmer that works out of the family home in Hanahan, has had the house to himself since March.

"I don’t know who’s more excited, them or me," he said with laugh.

It’s a bit of a struggle for Gabby and Lucian to get back into the early-morning routine. When Marrington Middle School of the Arts ended in-person classes in the spring, they got used to waking up later and attending online classes in their pajamas. Those informal days are gone now.

"It’s been a long six months," said Gabby Colantuoni, 13. "I’m actually kind of excited to get back to school to hang out with some old friends. I didn’t like the online classes because they didn’t explain things as much. They explain it more in depth in person and the concept kind of gets into my brain better. You can’t ask that many question online. Now I can just ask all the questions I want because the teacher is right there."

It's a last-minute scramble to get everyone out the door. But before everyone piles into the father’s car for the ride to school, there’s one last family tradition — a photo of Gabby and Lucian — before they head out for the first day of classes.

"We take that photo every year," said Adrienne Colantuoni, who works at the Charleston County School District office.

Dorchester County

Joseph R. Pye is Dorchester District 2’s second largest elementary school with 700 plus students. On Tuesday, the halls were silent as DD2 began the school with all of its students worked on assignments virtually.

The school is in a growth area with apartments and neighborhoods being built around it. Staff members say that prior to the pandemic the road in front of the school is typically backed up with cars in the morning with parents and students.

Only one parent has come to the school so far today with questions about technology.

Allyson Kahler has been a kindergarten teacher with the school for 10 years. While she was working with students virtually on phonics on Tuesday, the school’s principal, Wanda Gadsden, described her as a modern day Mr. Rogers.

Kahler tries to make sure every student is paying attention to her by asking them to do things like touch their nose or shake their hands.

Not seeing the children in person for the first day of school has been difficult, she said.

"I get 20,000 hugs a day," she said. "It’s really hard on teachers.

Kahler said she feels a lot more organized this week in comparison to when schools suddenly had to go virtual in the spring.

Before she didn’t know how to take advantage of the mute button so it was hard to get her students’ attention.

"I know what to expect," she said

She has also been able to work more with parents who may not have a technology background.

Vanessa Mijango is a fifth grade teacher with Joseph R. Pye Elementary. She and her students were lucky since they were already practicing with the applications such as Microsoft Teams before pandemic school closures.

She also taught fourth grade last year so most of her current students were in her class last year.

"It worked out perfectly," she said.

One of her main focuses right now is making sure that her students are socially and emotionally OK. She said she is familiar with some of her students’ circumstances since some of them kept in touch with her over the summer.

She is looking forward to the moment students are able to return physically. If COVID-19 activity drops in Dorchester County, DD2 will adapt a hybrid model where half of the students will be in school physically while the other half is virtual.

"I’m ready to give them their safe space," Mijango said. "Even if it’s two days a week."

Of the more than 700 students at the school, six students haven’t picked up their virtual learning equipment.

Mijango said this has been helpful since in the spring all of her students didn’t have equal access to technology.

"We feel pretty comfortable," Gadsden said.

Administrative staff still have access all of the virtual classrooms in the school so they can see the students and the how the virtual sessions are going.

Staff say prior to the pandemic that they prided themselves on getting all of their students in class by 7:15. So not seeing the kids’ faces on the first day of school feels a lot different to them.

"It tugs at your heart," said Assistant Principal Tracey Tayloe.

The Summerville YMCA opened its doors on Tuesday for the first day of its child care program for its members. Its child care program is a way to support members who couldn’t remain home with their kids.

"This is really allowing people to keep their job," said Jana Chanthabane, the director of Summerville YMCA at The Ponds.

Around 80 students from kindergarten to seventh grade are signed up to spend their virtual school days at the Summerville YMCA at The Ponds facility.

So far most are DD2 students. A handful go to a school Berkeley County.

Geny Moringlane, a child development coordinator with the Summerville YMCA, said one of the challenges is getting accustomed to the schedules.

Each school is different, she said.

"It’s a learning process." She said. "We’re learning as they learn."

Students are separated by two groups. One consists of kindergarten and first graders. The other has second through seventh graders.

Most of the children in the current school program were also in the Y’s summer camp. For every 10 students, the facility has one instructor.

The room for the smaller children is colorful and felt like a classroom. The older children were spaced out in the facility’s basketball court. Most of the students sat quietly in front of their devices with headphones on participating in class.

The goal now is to get the children back in the rhythm of being in a school environment.

"It’s been different but it’s been good," said Erin Roach, the Y’s marketing director. "We’re just happy we can provide this to our community."