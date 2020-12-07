Charleston area nonprofit wants to make headway in housing help for at-risk residents

A Charleston area nonprofit opened its first veterans homeless shelter in November.

And by next year, organizers are expecting to start planning for additional housing assistance opportunities and facilities in the Lowcountry.

Senior Housing and Resource Management is an organization with the goal of offering housing assistance to at-risk community members. Those residents include veterans, women and children facing homelessness, domestic violence victims and senior citizens.

It was created by Leslie Jackson, who also owns Assisted Living Locators, a Charleston area business that helps senior citizens find places to live. She said most people are just one bad decision away from facing homelessness.

"I just want to push good," she said. "And hopefully help somebody."

The organization's first and only project so far is a veterans housing facility on Mcleod Avenue in James Island. That space has 15 beds available for homeless veterans connected with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s homeless program.

Jackson said she wants the space to look and feel like a home in the neighborhood. She and other organizers are envisioning helping veterans with employment, finding permanent housing and general wellness care.

Prior to running Assisted Living Locators, she worked building prosthetic limbs for people who have had a leg or arm amputated. A lot of the patients included veterans.

She said she also has always had people reaching out to her for help finding affordable housing. All of those combined interests fed her motivation to create the Senior Housing and Resource Management nonprofit.

"There are a ton of people that are susceptible to becoming homeless," she said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development organizes a point-in-time count of veterans experiencing homelessness once a year. The department takes a specific date and time and records the number of sheltered and unsheltered veterans in an area.

South Carolina recorded 462 homeless veterans in 2019. Some 100 were in the Charleston area, according to the VA hospital’s homeless program.

“We’re talking about a group of people that have given so much," said Will Matheson, a board member with Senior Housing and Resource Management.

Matheson joined the board to help with fundraising efforts to cover renovations at the veterans home. Prior to opening the shelter, the James Island facility required additional repairs.

Synovus Bank agreed to finance the renovations and mortgage and lower a down payment for the home. This decreased Jackson's team's fundraising goal from $100,000 to $65,000.

Through mailed checks, a loan from the South Carolina Community Loan Fund and $4,230 from GoFundMe donations, Senior Housing and Resource Management was able to raise the full $65,000.

That money was used to fully renovate the kitchen with new amenities, update the bathroom, install new flooring throughout the house and a new sprinkler system.

Matheson said the biggest challenge in getting the shelter ready was fundraising.

"There’s a new surprise under every floorboard," he said. "There's nothing too rewarding about renovating."

Jackson said she agrees. Throughout this year, getting through renovations made the project feel like a long to-do list, she said.

With repairs finished and the nonprofit starting their work with the VA, Jackson said she's happy to think about all the good they are going to do.

"We really are doing something here," she said.

In the future she expects to open up additional housing resources for the Charleston area. Housing assistance has always been an ongoing need, she said.

“That’s actually why I created my nonprofit," she said.