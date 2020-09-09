Charleston-area nonprofit to host first rental assistance drive-up event in Summerville

A tri-county nonprofit has picked Summerville for its first stop in a series of drive-up financial assistance events.

On Friday, the Palmetto Community Action Partnership will be connecting with residents from their cars in the parking lot of the Old Fort Baptist Church on Dorchester Road. The organization helps economically underserved residents of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

The goal with this week's event is to walk residents through financial assistance options provided by the organization, the state and federal government.

"We also miss seeing people in person," said Haley Behan, a community relations assistant with the organization.

The Palmetto Community Action Partnership has seen an increase in the number of residents reaching out to it for help since March. Reba Hough-Martin, the deputy director of the organization, said there was already an eviction crisis before the pandemic.

Job losses from the pandemic and the ending of the moratorium on evictions have only added to the need, she said,

“It's nothing like I've ever seen in my 26 years with the agency," she said. “People are being put out left and right.”

The organization was averaging 9,000 calls for assistance before the pandemic. It's now averaging 11,000 calls.

One of the biggest challenges the group has seen is residents getting the correct assistance documents to the organization.

In order for them to get people any kind of state or federal assistance, residents have to show personal financial documents that prove they qualify. The organization is also able to provide some internal assistance through donations from the community.

Some of the necessary documents include proof of income and state IDs. Residents can look online at palmettocap.org for additional information on necessary documents.

Many public resources such as libraries were closed in the early months of the pandemic. This created a hurdle for residents looking to scan documents to send to the Palmetto Community Action Partnership.

Not being able to see residents in person also created challenges for some elderly clients. Some may have difficulty with technology and need additional guidance. Organization staff say that some residents have also had to avoid paying for internet to cover rent and energy costs.

The group has seen an increase in inquiries. But it has not seen the same increase in getting people assistance. A lot of that has been attributed to residents not having enough resources to manage documents, Behan said.

In the past, the organizations could plan in-person events at local churches and work with people directly. Things have changed during the pandemic.

“So getting help has been harder for people who don’t have unlimited resources," Behan said. "We need the ability to be in person."

Friday's event is an opportunity to help people who may lack those additional resources. The organization got the inspiration to do the event from the drive-up COVID-19 testing provided by the Fetter Health Care Network, Hough-Martin said.

Residents will bring all of the necessary documentation and be guided through any rent and utility bill assistance opportunities by organization staff. The group will have scanners on-site so residents don't have to worry about making online copies themselves.

Tax preparation, mortgage assistance and some budgeting guidance also will be offered at the event. Individual appointments are currently full, but residents still have access to drive-up assistance.

The group has serviced 4,000 families with $2.5 million in utilities and rent since the beginning of the year. In Dorchester County, it has served 750 families with $534,000 in assistance.

The Palmetto Community Action Partnership is also planning to organize similar drive-up events in Charleston and Berkeley counties. So residents will have additional opportunities to make an appointment.

The organization is expecting around 125 people on Friday. Staff members plan to be out helping residents regardless of the weather.

"We just gotta do what we gotta do," Hough-Martin said.